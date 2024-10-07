Assam College Conducts Online Election for Students' Body to Prevent Tension

Dibrugarh: To prevent potential violence and maintain law and order, a college in Assam conducted the election for its students' union digitally on Monday. The 79-year-old Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College at Dibrugarh held the students' body election online, which kept the college campus free of any electioneering activity.

It may be mentioned that the college authority has made the whole process online taking from filing of the nomination to verification of the nominations to voting. On Monday morning a mock poll was carried out between 9 am and 10 am.

After the success of the mock poll, the actual voting started from 10 am till 2 pm. Out of the total of 3,406 students, 2,777 students cast their votes through their registered mobile numbers online following which the results were declared by the college authority.

"The college elections are a sensitive issue in current circumstances. The teachers of the college also had to face lots of problems when elections were conducted physically. So, we thought of holding the elections online in our college," said Principal of the DHSK College Sashikanta Saikia.

It may be recalled that college and university student body elections have been a sensitive issue in Assam and a few colleges and universities in the state have witnessed incidents of violence during the elections this year.