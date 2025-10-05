ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Warns Of Harsh Measures If Zubeen Garg's Singapore Companions Skip SIT Probe

Guwahati: The return of persons who were with singer Zubeen Garg aboard a yacht in Singapore during his final hours will "depend entirely on them", but harsh measures will be taken if they do not come for the SIT probe within the October 6 deadline, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

''Their return will depend completely on them. The Assam government cannot bring them back from Singapore, but we can talk to their parents so that they can ask them to return for the probe'', the CM said on the sidelines of a programme in Kokrajhar.

The deadline of October 6 has been already set for all who were in Singapore during Zubeen's last moments in the sea where he died while swimming, he said. ''If they do not come back by Monday, we will have to take harsh steps. We will have to bring them back through a particular process'', Sarma said.

The CM had earlier said inquiry cannot be completed unless people who were with the singer in the yacht do not record their statement before the investigating agency. Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged at Latasil police station by a doctor alleging involvement of 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore in Garg’s death. The police are examining the complaint.

The SIT, which is probing the death of the singer, has already issued summons to eight of the 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore to appear before it by October 6.

Summons have been issued to Tanmoy Phukan, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojyoti Hazarika, Rupkamal Kalita, Bhaskar Dutta, Siddhartha Bora, Parikshit Sharma and Wajed Ahmed.

The family members of those summoned said they are not aware whether the individuals are coming to be a part of the investigation. ''We have been in touch with them but not regularly and everyone is very sad at Zubeen's death. If they come, we will definitely know. But they haven't told us anything about it'', a family member, who did not want to be named, said.

The CM further said the investigations were ''progressing well'' and the people with ''whom I have spoken to are very satisfied with the way the Assam government has taken the investigations forward''.

''We have arrested those who were associated with the incident and that no VIP treatment is being given to them. All are being interrogated'', he said.