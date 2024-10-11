Assam CM Visits Over 50 Durga Puja Pandals In Two Days To Connect With People

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the occasion of Durga Puja to connect with people across the state.
This year Friday (October 11) marked the auspicious Mahaastami and Navami Puja and the Assam Chief Minister had already visited over 50 puja pandals across the state.
While Sarma hopped 14 puja pandals on Wednesday, he also visited about 26 puja pandals on Thursday. Most of the puja pandals visited by the Chief Minister are located close to Guwahati, the city and its adjoining areas and some located under his Assembly constituency-Jalukbari.
On Friday Sarma visited 11 pandals in Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, HCM @himantabiswa visited the 154th Universal Durga Puja of Kokrajhar, Jahnavi Club Gaur Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja, 72nd Shantinagar Sarbajanin Durgotsav, 58th Subhashpalli Sarbajanin Durga Puja and 78th Sarbajanin Durga Puja in Kokrajhar," said the official X handle of Chief Minister of Assam on Friday.
"Yesterday, I travelled to various Puja pandals in Guwahati to offer my prayers to Maa Durga. Met people from a wide section of society who were mesmerised by the exquisitely built pandals. Our Pujaris, craftsmen, Dhakis are the essence of #DurgaPuja," said Sarma on his personal X handle on Thursday.