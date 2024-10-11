ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Visits Over 50 Durga Puja Pandals In Two Days To Connect With People

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performs rituals during his visit to a Durga Puja pandal to offer prayers on Maha Sashti, in Guwahati on Wednesday ( ANI )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the occasion of Durga Puja to connect with people across the state.

This year Friday (October 11) marked the auspicious Mahaastami and Navami Puja and the Assam Chief Minister had already visited over 50 puja pandals across the state.

While Sarma hopped 14 puja pandals on Wednesday, he also visited about 26 puja pandals on Thursday. Most of the puja pandals visited by the Chief Minister are located close to Guwahati, the city and its adjoining areas and some located under his Assembly constituency-Jalukbari.