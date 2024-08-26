Assam CM Urges Hemant Soren To Call All-Party Meeting To Stop Bangladeshi Infiltration In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Expressing concern over the problem of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to call an all-party meeting to resolve this issue.
Speaking to media persons in Ranchi before leaving for Delhi, Sarma said if Soren takes the initiative to resolve the infiltration problem, he has no difficulty in accepting his leadership. "If such an initiative is taken under the leadership of Hemant Soren, BJP will welcome it. Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand is the biggest problem for the tribals and this must be addressed on time," Sarma said.
Want Champai Soren to join BJP: Sarma
On speculations of former CM Champai Soren joining the BJP, Sarma said that all want him to join the saffron party. "We have been talking to him for the last five months but there were no political talks. If he joins the BJP, we will be happy. Champai Soren is an important leader but we did not have any political talks with him," he said.
Need for strict laws against women harassment: Sarma
Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on strict laws in case of women harassment, Sarma has said that there should definitely be strict laws and a system whereby justice can be served after completing the trial within six months. He said that even if a single incident happens, it is sad.
Responding to a question on implementing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in Assam like Maharashtra, Sarma said that the notification has not been issued yet. Whatever will be in the interest of the employees will definitely be done, he added.
