Assam CM takes up key infra projects with Union Minister Gadkari

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on late Tuesday evening and discussed about the key upcoming infrastructure projects in the state.

Among the important projects that figured in the discussion included the Guwahati Ring Road, a major project aimed at improving connectivity by easing traffic bottlenecks in the region. Chief Minister Sarma stressed on the importance of the key infra projects for enhancing the state's connectivity with States of the North East Region and the rest of the country.

The meeting between the both leaders assume significance as it pertains to all-out efforts to improve road connectivity in the North Eastern Region, so vital for ushering in rapid economic growth and regional integration. "The discussion is part of a broader vision to construct America-like roads in the North East Region for smooth connectivity by the fag end of this year," said an official of the ministry privy to the development.

The Guwahati Ring Road project is one of the pet projects of Chief Minister Sarma to boost Assam's road infrastructure and connectivity to accelerate the pace of economic growth and development in the State.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "During my brief stay in Delhi, I had a very good discussion with honorable Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ji regarding the matters pertaining to upcoming Guwahati Ring Road, and some other important projects. Grateful for his time and counsel."