Request Mamta Didi To Visit Maha Kumbh, See Arrangements Here: Assam CM Sarma

West Bengal CM criticised UP government over its management of Maha Kumbh and said event turned into "Mrityu Kumbh" with people losing lives in stampedes.

FILE - Himanta Biswa Sarma
FILE - Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: Days after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee whipped up a controversy by describing Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday requested her to visit Prayagraj and see the arrangements for the religious congregation firsthand.

Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, had last Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over its management of the ongoing Maha Kumbh and said the event has turned into "Mrityu Kumbh" with people losing their lives in stampedes. The BJP has been slamming her over the remark.

In a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, Sarma said, "I would request Mamta Didi to come to Maha Kumbh, see the arrangements here and take a dip at the Sangam." He also said Sanatan is the past, present and future of the world.

"I consider myself very fortunate that I could participate in Maha Kumbh," the BJP leader said as he congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements.

In a post on X, he said, "Words fail to describe the experience of my dip today at Triveni Sangam, which is not just a confluence of rivers. It is a convergence of faith, spirituality and heritage of crores of Santanis. MahaKumbh is the divine bridge connecting Manushya (people) with Mahadev."

"As long as the sun and moon exist, Sanatan Dharma will exist," Sarma added. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also took a dip at Sangam on Friday.

