Assam CM Resigns From Gauhati HC Bar Association Over HC Relocation Row

Guwahati: Amid controversy over relocation of the Gauhati High Court, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has resigned from Gauhati High Court Bar Association.

This is the second high-profile instance after state Advocate General Debjit Saikia’s resignation from the Bar Association of the Gauhati High Court over the Gauhati High Court relocation dispute on March 28.

Addressing reporters after attending a public meeting in Goalpara district today, the Chief Minister announced his resignation from the Bar Association of the Gauhati High Court. "I have to rebuild the high court building. The Bar Association thinks it should not be done. Since I can't agree with the bar and as the Chief Minister, I have to do government's work,” he told reporters.

In his letter to the president of GHBCA, Sarma wrote ”Considering the present position adopted by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, which is in contrast and in conflict with the stand of the High Court and also of the Government of Assam, I find myself in a morally difficult position as I am unable to align myself with the opposition to the full court's decision. Therefore, in all humility and with due respect, I request you to kindly accept this letter as my resignation from the membership of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association with immediate effect.”

While being asked about the development, Girin Pegu, general secretary of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma practiced as an advocate as part of his profession before becoming an MLA. He was a member of the Bar Association of the Gauhati High Court. Today we received a letter from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association asking him to resign. A meeting of the executive committee of the Bar Association will be held tomorrow in this regard. We will then convey our decision.”

It is worth mentioning that the state cabinet had approved a proposal to shift the high court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, some 30 km away from the present site. After this, the Bar Association of the Gauhati High Court strongly objected to the relocation of the Gauhati High Court. They also staged a protest against the decision.

Meanwhile, the association has strongly condemned the judges of the Gauhati High Court for allegedly taking a soft stand on the issue.

On April 7, Saikia as the Assam Advocate General filed two contempt of court petitions against three lawyers, demanding "iron hand" against the "present situation". The case is still pending.

On January 9, members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association in a press interaction expressed their strong resentment at the government's decision to transfer the high court to North Guwahati. They had stated that the government took this decision unilaterally without any consultation with anyone.