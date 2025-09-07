ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Announces Rs 5 Cr Contribution To Flood-Hit Himachal For Relief Work

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government would contribute Rs 5 crore to support relief efforts in flood-affected Himachal Pradesh.

Sarma, in a post on X, also offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster in the northern state.

“The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected,” he said.