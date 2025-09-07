ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Announces Rs 5 Cr Contribution To Flood-Hit Himachal For Relief Work

Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster in Himachal Pradesh.

File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 7, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government would contribute Rs 5 crore to support relief efforts in flood-affected Himachal Pradesh.

Sarma, in a post on X, also offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster in the northern state.

“The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected,” he said.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts,” Sarma said.

A total of 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods and 45 cloudbursts have ravaged parts of Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20.

