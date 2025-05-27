Assam CM Meets Union Coal Minister, Seeks Seamless Supply To Thermal Power Plants

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and urged him to extract new minerals and to build seamless coal linkages to the upcoming thermal power plants in the state.
The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to expand its area of operations at the Margherita coal mines to help Assam augment its income from coal.
“The Union Minister has assured Sarma that he would look into the requirements of Assam in the crucial coal and mines sector to refuel the economy,” an official said.
The discussion focused on harnessing Assam’s mineral potential and strengthening cooperation in the mining sector," Sarma later said.
HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri @kishanreddybjp at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 27, 2025
The discussion focused on harnessing Assam’s mineral potential and strengthening cooperation in the mining sector. pic.twitter.com/bWtroMjjfp
Officials from Coal and Mines pointed out that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved revisions to the country’s Shakti Policy, setting off coal sector reforms that aim to transparently allocate coal to thermal power plants, while simplifying the processes around it.
This comes against the backdrop of India’s double achievement of surpassing 1 billion tonnes in coal production and supply in 2024–2025.
Assam Chief Secretary, Dr Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr KK Dwivedi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Coal and Mines also attended the meeting.
Later, talking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma posted, “Had a good meeting on securing Assam’s coal and mineral requirements with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji. We had an in-depth discussion on building seamless coal linkages to the upcoming thermal power plants in the State; expanding operations at the Margherita coal mines, and extraction of new minerals."
During his stay in New Delhi for the last few days, Sarma met several other Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Health Minister JP Nadda.
Sarma also attended the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog, the NDA Chief Ministers' meeting with the Prime Minister, among others.
Read more: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda