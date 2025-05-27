ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Meets Union Coal Minister, Seeks Seamless Supply To Thermal Power Plants

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presents a memento to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and urged him to extract new minerals and to build seamless coal linkages to the upcoming thermal power plants in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to expand its area of operations at the Margherita coal mines to help Assam augment its income from coal.

“The Union Minister has assured Sarma that he would look into the requirements of Assam in the crucial coal and mines sector to refuel the economy,” an official said.

The discussion focused on harnessing Assam’s mineral potential and strengthening cooperation in the mining sector," Sarma later said.

Officials from Coal and Mines pointed out that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved revisions to the country’s Shakti Policy, setting off coal sector reforms that aim to transparently allocate coal to thermal power plants, while simplifying the processes around it.