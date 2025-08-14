Assam CM Launches Portal For Arms Licence Application For Indigenous People

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a digital portal, through which indigenous people living in "sensitive areas" can apply for arms licences. Sarma said the aim of the initiative is to enable responsible citizens to aid and assist the government in maintaining peace, and law and order situation in the state.

He said the licences will be granted after proper scrutiny and a multi-layered process. The CM said the licences will be granted to those individuals who do not have any criminal antecedents and are mentally stable. They will also need to take arms training and have to prove why they are vulnerable, he said.

"This is a religious and politically neutral scheme. Licences will be given to people of all communities who are indigenous or original inhabitants, and whose three generations have lived in that area," he said.

Sarma, however, stated, "We are concerned about the demographic invasion and security of the people who were once a majority but have now been reduced to a minority."

He said that there are certain areas where the demography is changing very fast, as people of a certain religion "first come as guests and then start buying lands from the original inhabitants by force, leaving them with no choice but to leave their homes".

"There are, however, some indigenous people who refuse to leave their land and have been reduced to a minority. This scheme is for these vulnerable people who have bravely stayed on, protecting the land of their ancestors, religion and culture," he said. He asserted that this "positive scheme" is aimed at instilling a sense of security in "these brave Assamese and Indians".

"The government is trying to empower the vulnerable people as we cannot compromise with their security," he said.

Sarma said the state government "will not give arms but only give licenses under the Indian Arms Act". He said the scheme will be implemented by the district commissioners and senior superintendents of police who will exercise their power responsibly.

"If it is misused, officers will be held responsible, and so they are bound to exercise their statutory powers with complete neutrality and objectivity," he said.

"The licenses will be given to individuals living in those areas where the response time to any incident by the police takes at least two hours. The licence holders will act as the first responder (in case of any incident," he said.

People living in places like Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar will not get licences under this scheme as police can respond within minutes in these areas, he added. Sarma said the scheme was not brought for sensationalism but to secure the lives and properties of people living in remote and vulnerable areas.

"It is a precautionary measure and a defence mechanism until reinforcements reach the area," he said.

"The arms will also act as a deterrent as people tend to fear those who have arms in their homes," he said. The CM said all individuals who apply for arms licences will be given training in their respective districts by accredited trainers, who are either retired police or army officials.