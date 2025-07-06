ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Launches Intelligent Surveillance System In Guwahati

Guwahati: In a significant step to bolster urban safety and real-time monitoring, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday unveiled the Intelligent City Surveillance System for Guwahati, aimed at enhancing security infrastructure across the city. The initiative includes the installation of CCTV cameras and faster response to security incidents.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, “Establishing an Intelligent City Surveillance System! We are installing a network of 2,000 CCTV cameras, Public Announcement systems, emergency call boxes and other features across Guwahati to enhance safety and security in the capital city.”

The surveillance system is being equipped with key components including the deployment of 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati for 24x7 surveillance, installation of 20 public Announcement (PA) systems, setting up of 20 emergency call boxes, 10 variable message displayers to convey real-time information, and four Mobile Rapid Deployable Surveillance Solutions for swift response in emergencies.