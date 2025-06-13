Assam CM Issues Shoot-At-Sight Orders In Dhubri Over Temple Desecration Row

Dhubri: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Dhubri, where law and order deteriorated after cow meat was thrown at Hanuman Mandir on festival of Eid. He said that he has issued shoot-at-sight orders to law enforcement officials and asked them to arrest all criminals.

“I have issued shoot-at-sight orders. Rapid Action Force and CRPF will be deployed here. I have instructed the SP to arrest all criminals involved in the incident. This directive will become effective from this evening itself at Dhubri town,” said Sarma.

Taking to his X handle Sarma wrote, "A particular group has become active in Dhubri with the intention of damaging our temples. We have issued SHOOT AT SIGHT orders," he wrote.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the law enforcement officials to adopt 'zero tolerance' against elements who desecrated temples, naamghars (prayer halls), or sacred places. No one involved in such incidents would be spared, he stated.

"I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town’s Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED.”

In a later post, the CM wrote a particular section is trying to create a "negative environment". "Recently there have been some political changes in the state of Assam and Bangladesh. After this, a particular section has become extremely active online and on ground level and is trying to create a planned negative environment - like the incident of throwing beef in Hanuman temple of Dhubri".

The CM also said that if needed he will guard Hanuman Mandir all night long in the next Eid. "This time on Eid some anti-social elements committed a disgusting and condemnable crime by throwing cow meat in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri! If required on the coming Eid, I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long," he wrote.

Sarma said that a new "beef mafia" has emerged in Dhubri which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid. Investigation is underway and the perpetrators will be put behind bars, he assured.

"What transpired in Dhubri during Bakri Eid and how are we responding to the situation. We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of Law and Order in the district and defeat all communal forces," he said.

On June 11, Sarma also visited the 450-year-old Khatara Satra in Darrang, one of Assam’s oldest satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), founded by Srimanta Luchakonia Gobinda Ata. This satra is a prominent centre for research and promotion of Sattriya culture. During his visit, the CM offered prayers and emphasised the importance of preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.

He said although satras have been facing illegal encroachments for decades, his government is committed to ending it and assured that necessary steps will be taken to protect the sanctity and cultural importance of the satras.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote:“I offered prayers at Khatara Satra in Darrang, established by the revered Srimanta Luchakonia Gobinda Ata. As one of Assam’s oldest satras, this 450-year-old institution is a leading center for Sattriya research and promotion. The soul of Assam resides in our satras – the torchbearers and guardians of our traditions. They have been victims of unchecked encroachment for decades, but now that will end. Our government is taking decisive steps to protect their sanctity.”