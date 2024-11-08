Assam CM Himanta Calls Congress's Rakibul Hussain 'Petty Goon'; Rakibul Reciprocates, 'gun-wielding gunda'

Nagaon: A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain “Nimki Gunda” (meaning petty goon), the Congress leader on Friday said that the Assam Chief Minister is a “bigger gunda” who used to wield guns.

"It's fine; I am a Nimki Gunda, not the one who holds a gun. But he (meaning Sarma) is the one who was caught with a gun; he was caught while extorting money in the name of Ulfa from someone's house. He is a bigger gunda who used to wield guns," said Hussain while replying to Sarma's allegation against him.

The campaign for the November 13 by-election to the Samaguri constituency has heated up in Assam, particularly after the Assam chief minister started campaigning. Sarma had been busy campaigning in Jharkhand and recently started his campaign for the by-polls to five legislative assembly constituencies in Assam—Samaguri, Dholai, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Behali.

While former minister and present Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri Rakibul is campaigning for his son and Congress candidate for Samaguri Tanzil Hussain, Himanta was campaigning for BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The Samaguri constituency was a forte of the Congress, which had been held consecutively by Rakibul for the last five terms. It fell vacant only this year following the resignation of the Congress leader after being elected to Lok Sabha from Dhubri.

The BJP, on the other hand, put up all its might behind the party's candidate, Diplu, to defeat Tanzil.

"What I want to know is... an extremist can come to the mainstream only after surrendering. Our Himsnta Boswa Sarma was an Ulfa, and I am not saying this. The then SP, who later became a DGP, submitted an affidavit in the court saying that Himanta Biswa Sarma was arrested with a revolver, that Himanta Biswa Sarma is an Ulfa cadre, that he went to extort money and was caught red handed. What I want to know is that an Ulfa who was caught red-handed and went to jail after that, if he has surrendered or not?" said Rakibul while talking to ETV Bharat on Friday.

"If he is surrendered, then he is a surrendered Ulfa (also called Sulfa). But if he has not surrendered, then if our Constitution allows an extremist to become a chief minister or hold a constitutional post?" he said.

The Congress MP said, "I am in parliament now. This is just a trailer; I have so many documents against him. I shall expose those one after another."

His allegation came after the Assam CM Minister termed him a petty goon and accused that the Congress had been doing dynastic politics. "The Congress' party ticket is decided only when one is in the mother's womb. Congress has this old tradition to give tickets after seeing a father's identity," said Sarma while attacking the Rakibul in Samaguri.