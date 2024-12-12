Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Puri, Voices Support For One Nation, One Election

Puri: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Shree Jagannath Temple here to offer prayers and reflect on various issues concerning India, including the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

Speaking to reporters after his temple visit, Sarma said, "Today marks six months of the BJP government in Odisha. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple. I congratulate the people of Odisha and pray for peace in the world, happiness in India, and the well-being of all."

Sarma also expressed grave concern over the safety of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. "The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh are deeply concerning. Minority communities in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are not safe. In contrast, India ensures their protection. I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will find a diplomatic solution to safeguard Hindus," he said.

Highlighting Assam's proximity to Bangladesh, Sarma added, "As a border state, we are particularly worried. Our Prime Minister has already sent the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh. We stand firmly with our Hindu brethren and hope for a solution soon."

The Assam CM slammed the Congress, stating, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress have never supported Hindus. They thrive on creating instability and will not work for the safety of Hindu society."

Endorsing the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Sarma explained its potential benefits. "Odisha conducts simultaneous assembly and parliamentary elections, having resourced and reducing disruptions. In Assam, separate elections for the Lok Sabha and assembly stall development projects due to the model code of conduct. We fully support PM Modi's vision," he said.

Sarma also advocated for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India. "In Assam, Aadhaar cards are only issued to those registered in the NRC. This should be implemented nationwide to identify citizens and infiltrators," he added.

He concluded by praising the BJP's governance in Odisha, stating, "The BJP government in Odisha is performing well. There is no challenge to its leadership for the next 50 years."