Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Family Of Martyred Constable In Jharkhand

Giridih (Jharkhand): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Babulal Marandi visited Bengabad in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Saturday to meet the family of martyred constable Chauhan Hembram. Hembram was murdered by convicted prisoner Shahid Ansari while on duty in Hazaribagh on August 12.

Sarma and Marandi met Hembram's mother, Roshni Devi, offering their condolences and emotional support. Sarma assured the grieving mother, saying, "I am also your son." He criticised the Hemant Soren-led state government for failing to arrest the murderer and said that no support had been extended to the tribal family until recently. However, efforts to assist the family were initiated ahead of his visit.

Several political leaders, including MLA Randhir Singh, Narayan Das, Kedar Hazra, former MLA Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi, District President Mahadev Dubey, and others, were present during the visit.

According to sources, Havildar Chauhan Hembram was assigned to provide security for Shahid Ansari, a prisoner serving a life sentence, who was undergoing treatment at Sheikh Bihari Medical College Hospital in Hazaribagh. Seizing an opportunity, Ansari attacked Hembram with an iron rod, leaving him unconscious before fatally injuring him. Ansari then escaped after carrying out the crime, and authorities have yet to apprehend him.

