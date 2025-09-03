Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens To Jail Jamiat Chief Over Comments On Eviction Drive

ETV Bharat / state

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday threatened to jail Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Mahmood Madani, who questioned the manner of the ongoing eviction drives in the state.

“Is it our job to keep chasing Madani? Many Madanis will come, many will go. If he makes any provocative remarks, we will put him behind bars. But otherwise, should I look after my children or keep track of Madani? Why should I waste my time following a ‘faltu manuh’ (useless person)?” Sarma told reporters at Azara’s Kahikuchi after participating in the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan cheque distribution programme.

His remarks came a day after Madani, who heads the largest Muslim organisation in India, alleged that the ongoing eviction drives in the state were being carried out on communal lines and in clear violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Addressing a presser in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Jamiat President said that the eviction drives were branding a particular community with derogatory terms like 'Miya' and 'doubtful'. He said the measures were “not only inhumane but also in violation of the Supreme Court's directives”.

Recounting his visit to the affected areas, Madani said in a statement, "I saw with my own eyes the despair and helplessness on people's faces. The most painful part is not just the demolitions but the humiliation — branding an entire community with insulting terms like 'Miya' and 'Doubtful'."