Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts Rahul's Statement In Congress' Closed-Door Meeting In Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed he has detailed information on a closed-door meeting of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with state Congress leaders here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, in a social media post said, Rahul, in the closed door meeting said he will be sent to prison. "Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely go to jail. This is what Rahul Gandhi said in the meeting while conveniently forgetting he is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered against him across the country," Biswa Sarma said. He added, "My best wishes to you, Rahulji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day."

Biswa Sarma, in February had told the then Assam Congress President that he would lose his post by April-May of this year and in May, AICC appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the president of Assam Congress. This indicates Biswa Sarma has informers within the Congress.

The Chief Minister's social media post has generated significant discussions in political circles of Assam. After the closed door meeting, speaking at a public rally in Bongora village near Boko, Guwahati, Rahul openly declared that if the Congress forms the government in the state, it would send Biswa Sarma to jail.

"What is happening in Assam is happening across the country. The Chief Minister of Assam does not consider himself the Chief Minister. He considers himself the King of Assam. The King of Assam is busy giving away your money and your land 24 hours a day. But he knows that the Congress tiger will one day throw him in jail. Very soon, these media outlets will give you the news of your Chief Minister being sent to jail. Neither Modi can save him, nor can Amit Shah. You will see him soon in jail," he said.

