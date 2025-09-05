ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Downplays CAA Impact, Declares Zero-Tolerance on Encroachment

Himanta Biswa Sarma asserts CAA will have no impact in Assam and the protests against it were illogical.

File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST

Tezpur: Amid sharp reactions in the state over the Union Home Ministry’s recent Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reassured that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would have little impact here.

Speaking at an event in Tezpur on Thursday, Sarma said: “Only five people became martyrs and three got citizenship under CAA. This proves that the anti-CAA movement in Assam was not based on any logic. Till today, not a single new application has been filed under the Act.”

The Chief Minister further clarified that most Bengali Hindus in Assam had migrated before 1971, particularly during the Bangladesh Liberation War, and therefore fall under the ambit of the Assam Accord. “They are Indian citizens as per the Accord, and there is no reason to doubt their status,” he added.

On the issue of encroachment, Sarma declared that eviction drives would continue across Assam. “Eviction will be carried out as per convenience. Not an inch of Assam’s land should remain in the hands of outsiders,” he told reporters.

The Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025 replaces the Registration of Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 1957, and Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Order 2007, consolidating all exemptions across the earlier laws. On Tuesday, in a gazette notification, MHA stated that requirements for valid passport, travel documents and visa will not apply to citizens of Nepal or Bhutan entering India across the border. This exemption also applies if they possess valid passport while entering or exiting India from or to a place other than Nepal or Bhutan, but not from China, Hong Kong, Pakistan or Macau.

'No Ties with Madani'

Dismissing the opposition allegations of links between the BJP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani, Sarma said, “What connection can I have with Madani? If I had ties with him, why would he abuse me? It was Lurinjyoti Gogoi who shared a stage with Madani and spoke about minority security. So, who really has ties with him?”

