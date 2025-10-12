Assam CID Now Has Definite Angle In Zubeen Garg Death Case After Receiving Viscera Report: Himanta
Sarma also said four more Assamese expats, who reportedly witnessed Garg's dying moments, will appear before the CID to record their statements.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 9:26 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the CID now has a “definite angle” in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case after receiving the viscera report. Sarma also said four more Assamese expats, who reportedly witnessed Garg's dying moments, will arrive in Guwahati on Monday and appear before the CID to record their statements.
"The Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. I am happy to say that now the CID has got a definite angle into the case. Within a very few days, the entire chronology of the Zubeen Garg (death case) will be presented before the court," he said in a Facebook Live session.
The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.
After Garg's post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the viscera sample was sent to CFL for a detailed examination. The SIT and Crime Investigation Department of Assam Police arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) in connection with the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.
So far, SIT has arrested the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg in their connection to Zubeen Garg's death case.
