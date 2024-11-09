ETV Bharat / state

Assam CID Logs Cyberfrud Cases Worth Rs 28 Crore In 10 Months

The cybercriminals were able to siphon off the humongous amount through channels like bank accounts, wallets, merchants, and insurance by luring common people with commissions.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Guwahati: Lured by cybercrooks, several people lost their hard-earned money to the tune of a whopping Rs 28 crore in nearly 10 months, from January 5 to October 31, across Assam. Out of the amount, the CID could retrieve only Rs 4.23 core, leaving the lion's share of the duped ones at the mercy of destiny.

The crooks were able to siphon off the humongous amount through channels like bank accounts, wallets, merchants, and insurance. Reports of such cyber frauds were reported through the dedicated helpline number of the Cyber ​​Fraud Reporting and Management System-1930.

The newly devised modus operandi of the cyber crooks is to target the poor, unemployed and ordinary people with the lure of renting their bank accounts to deposit the stolen money to avoid suspicion. In turn, these account holders are often facing numerous queries from law enforcement agencies, sometimes even landing in jail, little knowing that they unknowingly involved themselves in the proceeds of the crime.

The cybercrime department has cautioned the public to stay vigilant and not fall into the traps of conmen with the lure of renting bank accounts, and commissions. Strict legal action would be initiated against bank employees involved in opening suspicious accounts.

Also Read:

  1. Panchkula Woman Duped Of Rs 2 Crore To Make Son Cricketer
  2. Telangana Software Engineer Loses Rs.2.29 Cr in Trading Scam; 2 Held in Maharashtra

Guwahati: Lured by cybercrooks, several people lost their hard-earned money to the tune of a whopping Rs 28 crore in nearly 10 months, from January 5 to October 31, across Assam. Out of the amount, the CID could retrieve only Rs 4.23 core, leaving the lion's share of the duped ones at the mercy of destiny.

The crooks were able to siphon off the humongous amount through channels like bank accounts, wallets, merchants, and insurance. Reports of such cyber frauds were reported through the dedicated helpline number of the Cyber ​​Fraud Reporting and Management System-1930.

The newly devised modus operandi of the cyber crooks is to target the poor, unemployed and ordinary people with the lure of renting their bank accounts to deposit the stolen money to avoid suspicion. In turn, these account holders are often facing numerous queries from law enforcement agencies, sometimes even landing in jail, little knowing that they unknowingly involved themselves in the proceeds of the crime.

The cybercrime department has cautioned the public to stay vigilant and not fall into the traps of conmen with the lure of renting bank accounts, and commissions. Strict legal action would be initiated against bank employees involved in opening suspicious accounts.

Also Read:

  1. Panchkula Woman Duped Of Rs 2 Crore To Make Son Cricketer
  2. Telangana Software Engineer Loses Rs.2.29 Cr in Trading Scam; 2 Held in Maharashtra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FINANCIAL SCAM IN ASSAMASSAM CIDCYBERCRIMINALSBANK ACCOUNT RENT SCAMASSAM LOGS FRAUD WORTH 10 CRORE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.