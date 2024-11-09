Assam CID Logs Cyberfrud Cases Worth Rs 28 Crore In 10 Months

Guwahati: Lured by cybercrooks, several people lost their hard-earned money to the tune of a whopping Rs 28 crore in nearly 10 months, from January 5 to October 31, across Assam. Out of the amount, the CID could retrieve only Rs 4.23 core, leaving the lion's share of the duped ones at the mercy of destiny.

The crooks were able to siphon off the humongous amount through channels like bank accounts, wallets, merchants, and insurance. Reports of such cyber frauds were reported through the dedicated helpline number of the Cyber ​​Fraud Reporting and Management System-1930.

The newly devised modus operandi of the cyber crooks is to target the poor, unemployed and ordinary people with the lure of renting their bank accounts to deposit the stolen money to avoid suspicion. In turn, these account holders are often facing numerous queries from law enforcement agencies, sometimes even landing in jail, little knowing that they unknowingly involved themselves in the proceeds of the crime.

The cybercrime department has cautioned the public to stay vigilant and not fall into the traps of conmen with the lure of renting bank accounts, and commissions. Strict legal action would be initiated against bank employees involved in opening suspicious accounts.