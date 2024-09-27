Assam Chief Minister Writes To Gadkari Over Halt Of Crucial Infrastructure Project

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the halt of the construction of the bridge between Majuli and Jorhat. The bridge between Jorhat and Majuli has been a longstanding demand of the people of Majuli. It was expected that the completion of the bridge would give a paradigm shift to connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli besides leading to rapid development in the island district. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 925.47 crore for the construction of this 8.25 km bridge.

"It has come to our notice that the construction work has been at a standstill since September 5, which is a serious cause for concern. Given that the dry season has commenced, the period is crucial for ensuring steady progress and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns," said Sarma in his letter to the Union Minister.

It may be mentioned that the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge was sanctioned on November 17, 2020. However, the actual work started only after November 2021 when the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the construction works.

The ministry has awarded the construction works to UP State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, Lucknow. "Reports suggest that the EPC contractor of the UP State Bridge Construction Limited has left the site, thereby halting the works, This is extremely unfortunate as further delays would jeopardise the timely completion of the vital infrastructure project, which is essential for connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region," Sarma said in his letter to the Union Minister.

