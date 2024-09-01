Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Will Never Be On Front Foot In Jharkhand Electoral Battle

ETV Bharat Bureau Chief Rajesh Kumar Singh in an exclusive interview with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to be dominating Jharkhand politics lately, setting the political narrative right ahead of the Assembly Elections in the land of forests. Two important inclusions into the BJP from the JMM have been credited to Sarma-Champai Soren and Lobin Hembram.

In such a scenario, the question remains if Sharma is to participate in the electoral battle from behind or play an active role in it. Also, what challenges does he face ahead of the poll and who he considers to be a strong player?

ETV Bharat Bureau Chief Rajesh Kumar Singh, in an exclusive interview with CM Sarma, asks him about his vision before the assembly election, immediate targets, and the future of BJP.

Starting with BJP's presence in Jharkhand, CM Sarma said that the party is in the good books of the people. "In the 2019 election, JMM won 30, BJP got 25, Congress secured 16, and others shared 10 seats in the 81 seat-Assembly. The majority mark is 41 seats. We aim to perform better this time," an optimistic Soren said.

Emphasising support, Soren said that he is confident of his loyal supporters reaffirming their trust in the Assembly Elections. The atmosphere in Jharkhand speaks in favour of the BJP, he added. Commenting on whether this Assembly Election is Hemant vs Himanta, BJP vs JMM or Indi vs NDA, a resplendent Sarma said that his sole job is to encourage workers and give them a push.

"I aim to support the party workers from behind. I do not have to tie the crown here as the party will not benefit from that. I will never be on the front foot in the Jharkhand Electoral battle," he added. He asserted that he is not interested in interfering in the internal politics of Jharkhand.

Speaking of BJP's vision, he said that the saffron brigade has decided to raise the issue of illegal infiltration in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal at the national level. "Awareness has to be created in the state as well. This is not an issue exclusive to Jharkhand but that of national concern," he said.

Speaking about how BJP benefits from the entry of political stalwarts such as Champai Soren and Lobin, Sarma said that such veterans will act as the voice of the tribals in the state. "Their entry will prove to be beneficial for us. Earlier, we were often questioned about a tribal face in the party. Now, no such questions will arise," he said.

Indicating a rift between Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren with the former not taking the latter's name in his maiden speech while joining the BJP, the CM said that Soren's entry progressed only on Marandi's insistence.

As for handling so many former Chief Ministers in the party, CM Sarma said that they would have to learn from Jharkhand Murti Morcha (JMM). When asked about the CM face from BJP, the CM said that the party's parliamentary board would decide it. "In future, the BJP should work with JMM. However, it is not possible in this election.

It is to be noted that the JMM has the goodwill of the tribal society. Congress wants tribals and infiltrators to create an equation in the society and that is not in the national interest," he said.