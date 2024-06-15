ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Case Filed After Man Dies in Dibrugarh Jail

By PTI

Following the sudden death of Shailja Borgohain in Dibrugarh Central Jail, his family rejected attempts by authorities to hand over his body, citing insensitivity and human rights concerns. Local authorities have acknowledged the family's formal complaint and initiated an investigation, sending Borgohain's body for a post-mortem examination.

Dibrugarh: A case was registered in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday after an undertrial man died in jail, police said. Shailja Borgohain, 30, was lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail for the last three days after his arrest in a case related to domestic violence. His family had gone to receive him from the jail on Thursday after he procured bail when they claimed that they learned about his death.

Borgohain's family alleged that the jail authorities allegedly tried to hand over his lifeless body by placing it in a wheelchair. The family refused to take possession of the body, following which the police transferred it to the morgue.

"The family members have lodged a complaint at the Dibrugarh police station and a case has been registered. The body has been sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination," a police officer said.

Refusing to comment on the probable cause of death, he said, "We have to wait for the post-mortem report. Only then we can say anything." Borgohain's family demanded an investigation into the death.

"We were handed over the lifeless body in a wheelchair. The way the jail authorities treated him was insensitive and was a gross violation of human rights. He was a healthy man when he was arrested. We want to know what happened to him in jail," a relative said.

