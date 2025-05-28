Assam Cabinet's Landmark Decision: Arms License For Indigenous People In Vulnerable Areas, Announces CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: In a significant and potentially far-reaching decision aimed at strengthening the security of Assam's indigenous minority population, the state Cabinet Wednesday approved the Special Schemes for Grant of Arms Licenses to indigenous residents of sensitive and remote areas.

This pivotal move, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a Cabinet meeting in Dispur this afternoon, will focus on vulnerable districts such as Barpeta, Dhubri, Nagaon, and Morigaon, where indigenous communities often constitute a minority.

While announcing the landmark decision of the state Cabinet, CM Sarma stated, "Today, the Cabinet has taken a crucial and sensitive decision. In various districts like Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, South Salmara, and Goalpara, where our indigenous people form a minority, constantly face security concerns. Especially in the context of recent events in Bangladesh, they could be vulnerable to attacks from across the border as well as within their own villages. In such a situation, our Cabinet has decided that in these vulnerable areas of Assam, indigenous people will be granted arms licenses. We will provide them with arms licenses."

The chief minister specifically mentioned districts with a significant population of Bangladeshi-origin Muslims, where indigenous communities form the minority.

To facilitate this, the Assam government has announced a special scheme, 'Special Schemes for Grant of Arms Licenses to Original Inhabitants and Indigenous Indian Citizens in Vulnerable and Remote Areas of Assam', Sarma stated.

Explaining the rationale behind the government's decision to provide firearms in vulnerable areas where indigenous populations of Assam are in a minority, Chief Minister Sarma said, "We often see that they face security issues. Especially amid the ongoing process of expelling Bangladeshi nationals, the local indigenous people in these areas feel insecure. In some villages, their population is completely outnumbered."

As an example, Sarma cited Baghbar in Assam's Barpeta district. "I myself know the situation in Baghbar-Jania. In some villages there, only about 500 indigenous families live. There are none elsewhere. If someone from these families wants to buy a gun for their own protection and seeks a license, we will liberally grant them the arms license so that they can ensure their own safety," he explained.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the issuance of these arms licenses had been a long-standing demand from the people of these regions. "Owing to prevailing insecurity, in areas like Rupahi, Dhing, and Laharighat (which are pre-dominantly Muslim minority areas), the Assamese people who are still in small pockets there are forced to leave their homes out of fear, selling their land and property. Now, we are telling them, please apply for licenses. We will grant them, and then at least they can live there with courage," he stated.

Terming the Assam government's decision to provide arms licenses to indigenous people a milestone, CM Sarma pointed out that these demands had been voiced by the indigenous communities of vulnerable and remote areas of Assam since the Assam Movement almost four decades ago, but none had dared to address those.

"We are moving forward with the vision of jati-mati-bheti (community-land-foundation) with this Cabinet decision. Wherever the indigenous Assamese people are in minority, they will be able to apply and avail arms licenses, and the government will make necessary arrangements to grant these licenses liberally," the Chief Minister reiterated.