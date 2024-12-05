ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Expansion On December 7, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Cabinet expansion of Assam government will take place on December 4 and four new ministers will be inducted.

Assam Cabinet Expansion On December 7, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will induct four ministers in his cabinet on December 7.

Paving the way for the cabinet expansion, Assam's Labour and Tea Tribe Welfare minister Sanjay Kishan on Thursday resigned from the cabinet. Kishan was summoned to Delhi on Thursday.

“Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM: 1. Shri Prasanta Phookan, MLA 2.Shri Kaushik Rai, MLA 3. Shri Krishnendu Paul, MLA 4. Shri Rupesh Goala, MLA My best wishes to each of them!,” the Assam Chief Minister said on his X handle on Thursday, confirming the expansion.

While Prasanta Phukan represents Dibrugarh legislative assembly constituency, Kaushik Rai is an MLA from Lakhipur in Barak Valley. Similarly, Krishnendu Paul represents Patharkandi in Barak Valley and Rupesh Goala represents the Doom Dooma constituency. Goala hails from the tea tribe community.

The Assam Chief Minister had on Wednesday announced that a Cabinet expansion would take place on December 7. It may be mentioned here that the size of the council of ministers in Assam should be 18 including the Chief Minister. Post the 2024 Lok Sabha election Sarma has stated that he will affect the cabinet reshuffle by August 15 this year.

The next round of Assembly elections are due in Assam in early 2026.

