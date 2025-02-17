ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Approves Mega Industrial Park, New Policy For Green Energy

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state cabinet has approved a mega industrial park and a new policy for green energy.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the state government has resolved to allot 569 bighas of land (over 188 acres) in Morigaon district for a mega industrial park.

The cabinet also approved the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 to promote solar, wind, mini and small hydro, hydrogen and other green energy projects in the state, he added.