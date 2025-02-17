ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Approves Mega Industrial Park, New Policy For Green Energy

Assam Chief Minister Sarma said 569 bighas of land (over 188 acres) allotted in Morigaon district for a mega industrial park.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 8:26 AM IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state cabinet has approved a mega industrial park and a new policy for green energy.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the state government has resolved to allot 569 bighas of land (over 188 acres) in Morigaon district for a mega industrial park.

The cabinet also approved the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 to promote solar, wind, mini and small hydro, hydrogen and other green energy projects in the state, he added.

"We have also decided to notify a new national park in between existing parks Raimona and Manas. It will be Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, spread across 316.29 sq km in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts," Sarma said.

Besides, the cabinet has approved Post Graduate increments to Ayurvedic doctors, who have successfully completed the 3-year PG course, he added.

Read More

  1. Advantage Assam 2.0: Over 7000 Confirmed Participations As Assam All Set To Host Trade And Investment Summit
  2. Being Humane, Assam's Wildlife Lover Opens His House For Birds And Animals To Heal, Get Back On Feet

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state cabinet has approved a mega industrial park and a new policy for green energy.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the state government has resolved to allot 569 bighas of land (over 188 acres) in Morigaon district for a mega industrial park.

The cabinet also approved the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025 to promote solar, wind, mini and small hydro, hydrogen and other green energy projects in the state, he added.

"We have also decided to notify a new national park in between existing parks Raimona and Manas. It will be Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, spread across 316.29 sq km in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts," Sarma said.

Besides, the cabinet has approved Post Graduate increments to Ayurvedic doctors, who have successfully completed the 3-year PG course, he added.

Read More

  1. Advantage Assam 2.0: Over 7000 Confirmed Participations As Assam All Set To Host Trade And Investment Summit
  2. Being Humane, Assam's Wildlife Lover Opens His House For Birds And Animals To Heal, Get Back On Feet

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEGA INDUSTRIAL PARKNEW POLICY FOR GREEN ENERGYASSAMASSAM CABINET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.