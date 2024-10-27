ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Approves 3-PC DA Hike For State Govt Employees

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved a 3-cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for state government employees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The increase will be effective from July this year, he said.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, “With this, the total DA will be 53 per cent, which is at par with central government employees.”

He said the increased DA will be payable with retrospective effect from July, and the arrear amount will be paid in four equal instalments with the monthly salaries from January to April next year. The employees will draw salary with revised DA from December, the CM said.