Assam Cabinet Approves 3-PC DA Hike For State Govt Employees

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the total DA will be 53 per cent, which is at par with central government employees.

Assam Cabinet Approves 3-PC DA Hike For State Govt Employees
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved a 3-cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for state government employees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The increase will be effective from July this year, he said.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, “With this, the total DA will be 53 per cent, which is at par with central government employees.”

He said the increased DA will be payable with retrospective effect from July, and the arrear amount will be paid in four equal instalments with the monthly salaries from January to April next year. The employees will draw salary with revised DA from December, the CM said.

The cabinet also decided to do away with the earlier provision in the Assam Tea Plantation Provident Fund scheme, which barred a tea garden worker whose monthly wage is more than Rs 15,000 from getting provident fund (PF) benefits.

“As wages of the workers are now increasing, we do not want anyone to be deprived of PF benefits. Hence, it has been decided to remove the cap of Rs 15,000 monthly earnings,” the chief minister said.

