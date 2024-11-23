ETV Bharat / state

Assam By-election Results 2024: Can BJP Improve Its Assembly Tally In 'Semifinal' Ahead Of 2026 Elections?

The outcome of this by-election in Assam is being considered a "semi-final" before the state goes for the Assembly Elections in 2026.

Although the outcome of this bypoll will not have any impact on the government's position, it is being considered a "semi-final" before the state goes for the assembly elections in 2026.
Representational Image - A CCTV camera which will be used to monitor the counting process in one of the counting centres, in Maharashtra. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Guwahati: Counting will begin in five seats - Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies- will begin at 8 am, deciding the fate of 34 candidates in the fray.

The results of this bypoll may not have any impact on the government's position as the ruling BJP-alliance comprising Asom Gana Parishad(AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal(UPPL) sits at a comfortable position of 75 seats.

However, political pundits consider it as a "semi-final" before the northeastern state goes to polls in 2026.

Counting arrangements

According to the Commission, elaborate security arrangements are in place for counting, which is set to begin with postal votes at 8 am. "We are prepared for the counting," officials had said on Friday evening. A voter turnout of 75.67 per cent was recorded in the by-elections.

The fights

The key constituency to watch out for is Samaguri where clashes were reported between BJP and Congress workers daily since the poll announcement came. Complaints and counter complaints with the Election Commission have galored.

The Congress has fielded Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil and BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The Parliamentarian bagged the LS seat by a record margin of over 10.12 lakh votes. Before that he was being returned from Samaguri to the Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms.

The BJP has also fielded candidates in Behali, and Dholai, while allies - AGP and UPPL - are in contesting from Bongaigaon and Sidli seats.

While BJP questioned Congress for nominating Tanzil, weaponising its dynastic politics jab against the opposition party. The opposiiton Congress hit back, calling it a hypocrisy as the ruling dispensation was conveniently forgetting the candidature of Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP, contesting from Bongaigaon.

Diptimayee is the wife of AGP MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who had represented Bongaigaon for eight consecutive terms including as Independent since 1985. He remained undefeated since 2021. Like Hussain, Choudhury vacated the seat after his maiden election to the Parliament earlier this year.

Crack in Opposition alliance

Also, the bypoll broke the 16-party opposition alliance in state after Congress chose to field its own candidate in Behali, sidestepping its agreement to leave it for CPI(ML) Liberation. It will be a friendly contest as the left party has also fielded its candidate. Congress Lok Sabha Party Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi was camping here seeking votes for party candidate Jayanta Borah. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who led the BJP's campaign addressed a couple of public meetings besides a road show seeking support for party nominee Diganta Ghatowal.

In Dholai in Barak valley, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Dasis will taken on Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

After 20 years, Congress has fielded a candidate in Sidli in Bodoland Territorial Region where a three-cornered fight is witnessed. Warie of Congress, Nirmal Kumar Brahma of United People's Party Liberal and Suddho Kumar Basumatary of Bodoland People's Front will test their electoral prospects here.

Guwahati: Counting will begin in five seats - Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies- will begin at 8 am, deciding the fate of 34 candidates in the fray.

The results of this bypoll may not have any impact on the government's position as the ruling BJP-alliance comprising Asom Gana Parishad(AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal(UPPL) sits at a comfortable position of 75 seats.

However, political pundits consider it as a "semi-final" before the northeastern state goes to polls in 2026.

Counting arrangements

According to the Commission, elaborate security arrangements are in place for counting, which is set to begin with postal votes at 8 am. "We are prepared for the counting," officials had said on Friday evening. A voter turnout of 75.67 per cent was recorded in the by-elections.

The fights

The key constituency to watch out for is Samaguri where clashes were reported between BJP and Congress workers daily since the poll announcement came. Complaints and counter complaints with the Election Commission have galored.

The Congress has fielded Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil and BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The Parliamentarian bagged the LS seat by a record margin of over 10.12 lakh votes. Before that he was being returned from Samaguri to the Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms.

The BJP has also fielded candidates in Behali, and Dholai, while allies - AGP and UPPL - are in contesting from Bongaigaon and Sidli seats.

While BJP questioned Congress for nominating Tanzil, weaponising its dynastic politics jab against the opposition party. The opposiiton Congress hit back, calling it a hypocrisy as the ruling dispensation was conveniently forgetting the candidature of Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP, contesting from Bongaigaon.

Diptimayee is the wife of AGP MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who had represented Bongaigaon for eight consecutive terms including as Independent since 1985. He remained undefeated since 2021. Like Hussain, Choudhury vacated the seat after his maiden election to the Parliament earlier this year.

Crack in Opposition alliance

Also, the bypoll broke the 16-party opposition alliance in state after Congress chose to field its own candidate in Behali, sidestepping its agreement to leave it for CPI(ML) Liberation. It will be a friendly contest as the left party has also fielded its candidate. Congress Lok Sabha Party Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi was camping here seeking votes for party candidate Jayanta Borah. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who led the BJP's campaign addressed a couple of public meetings besides a road show seeking support for party nominee Diganta Ghatowal.

In Dholai in Barak valley, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Dasis will taken on Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

After 20 years, Congress has fielded a candidate in Sidli in Bodoland Territorial Region where a three-cornered fight is witnessed. Warie of Congress, Nirmal Kumar Brahma of United People's Party Liberal and Suddho Kumar Basumatary of Bodoland People's Front will test their electoral prospects here.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM BYELECTION RESULTS 2024ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.