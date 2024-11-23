ETV Bharat / state

Assam By-election Results 2024: Can BJP Improve Its Assembly Tally In 'Semifinal' Ahead Of 2026 Elections?

Guwahati: Counting will begin in five seats - Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies- will begin at 8 am, deciding the fate of 34 candidates in the fray.

The results of this bypoll may not have any impact on the government's position as the ruling BJP-alliance comprising Asom Gana Parishad(AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal(UPPL) sits at a comfortable position of 75 seats.

However, political pundits consider it as a "semi-final" before the northeastern state goes to polls in 2026.

Counting arrangements

According to the Commission, elaborate security arrangements are in place for counting, which is set to begin with postal votes at 8 am. "We are prepared for the counting," officials had said on Friday evening. A voter turnout of 75.67 per cent was recorded in the by-elections.

The fights

The key constituency to watch out for is Samaguri where clashes were reported between BJP and Congress workers daily since the poll announcement came. Complaints and counter complaints with the Election Commission have galored.

The Congress has fielded Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil and BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The Parliamentarian bagged the LS seat by a record margin of over 10.12 lakh votes. Before that he was being returned from Samaguri to the Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms.