Assam By-election Results 2024: Can BJP Improve Its Assembly Tally In 'Semifinal' Ahead Of 2026 Elections?

Guwahati: Counting will begin in five seats - Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies- will begin at 8 am, deciding the fate of 34 candidates in the fray.
The results of this bypoll may not have any impact on the government's position as the ruling BJP-alliance comprising Asom Gana Parishad(AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal(UPPL) sits at a comfortable position of 75 seats.
However, political pundits consider it as a "semi-final" before the northeastern state goes to polls in 2026.
Counting arrangements
According to the Commission, elaborate security arrangements are in place for counting, which is set to begin with postal votes at 8 am. "We are prepared for the counting," officials had said on Friday evening. A voter turnout of 75.67 per cent was recorded in the by-elections.
The fights
The key constituency to watch out for is Samaguri where clashes were reported between BJP and Congress workers daily since the poll announcement came. Complaints and counter complaints with the Election Commission have galored.
The Congress has fielded Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil and BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The Parliamentarian bagged the LS seat by a record margin of over 10.12 lakh votes. Before that he was being returned from Samaguri to the Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms.
The BJP has also fielded candidates in Behali, and Dholai, while allies - AGP and UPPL - are in contesting from Bongaigaon and Sidli seats.
While BJP questioned Congress for nominating Tanzil, weaponising its dynastic politics jab against the opposition party. The opposiiton Congress hit back, calling it a hypocrisy as the ruling dispensation was conveniently forgetting the candidature of Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP, contesting from Bongaigaon.
Diptimayee is the wife of AGP MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who had represented Bongaigaon for eight consecutive terms including as Independent since 1985. He remained undefeated since 2021. Like Hussain, Choudhury vacated the seat after his maiden election to the Parliament earlier this year.
Crack in Opposition alliance
Also, the bypoll broke the 16-party opposition alliance in state after Congress chose to field its own candidate in Behali, sidestepping its agreement to leave it for CPI(ML) Liberation. It will be a friendly contest as the left party has also fielded its candidate. Congress Lok Sabha Party Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi was camping here seeking votes for party candidate Jayanta Borah. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who led the BJP's campaign addressed a couple of public meetings besides a road show seeking support for party nominee Diganta Ghatowal.
In Dholai in Barak valley, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Dasis will taken on Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.
After 20 years, Congress has fielded a candidate in Sidli in Bodoland Territorial Region where a three-cornered fight is witnessed. Warie of Congress, Nirmal Kumar Brahma of United People's Party Liberal and Suddho Kumar Basumatary of Bodoland People's Front will test their electoral prospects here.