Assam Brahmin Bodies Demand Apology From Puri Shankaracharya Over Controversial Remarks

Mangaldai: A serious controversy has erupted in Assam following a recent remark by Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalananda Saraswati, in which he allegedly stated that Brahmins in Assam have traditionally consumed beef. Strongly condemning this claim, the Brahmin Samanyarakshi Samiti of Assam has demanded a public apology from the seer within three days, failing which they have threatened legal action and the filing of FIRs across districts.

The protest came during a press conference held at Akash Bhavan, Mangaldai, on Monday, organised jointly by several Brahmin organisations, including Brahmin Mahasabha Assam, Assam Brahmin Samaj (Darrang and Udalguri branches), Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and Purba Mangaldai Branch.

Addressing the media, Babul Changkakati, Chief Convener of the Brahmin Coordination Committee of Assam, stated, “On June 20, the Shankaracharya made an irresponsible statement implying that Brahmins in Assam have been consuming beef since ancient times. He further suggested that it is only during his lifetime, at the age of 80 or 85, that he has been trying to deter them from such practices. These remarks are not only factually incorrect but deeply insulting.”

Changkakati questioned the historical accuracy and cultural understanding behind the statement, asserting that Assamese Brahmins have a thousand-year-old tradition with no evidence of beef consumption.

“We respect his scholarly status, but that doesn’t mean every statement he makes is accurate. Without proper knowledge of grammar and context, misinterpretation of scriptures is dangerous,” Changkakati said, adding, “Direct translations of shlokas without contextual understanding lead to laughable interpretations.”