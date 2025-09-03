Mirza: Barbakara, a remote village on the Assam-Meghalaya border, reverberates with the sounds of hooves every morning, bringing joy to the people and a smile to their faces. They know it is the boy with a schoolbag on his back galloping on his beloved horse.

Yuvraj Rabha, a Class 3 student of South Pantan Tribal Middle English School, rides the horse every morning to school and back home in the absence of public transport. Yuvraj and his horse, ‘Pakhiraj Ghora’, or the flying horse, are winning hearts and inspiring people by adopting traditional means of transport and not surrendering to unfavourable situations.

His name, meaning ‘young prince’, also fits him perfectly for his unique journey on horseback like a little prince.

Yuvraj Rabha, a Class 3 student of Assam's Barbakara village. (ETV Bharat)

Riding through the wild

Yuvraj lives with his parents and siblings in the hilly area of South Kamrup, where no buses, vans, or other public transportation is available. “The area even lacks proper roads for connectivity. However, he never missed a single day of class even as his school lies four kilometres away, across rugged forest paths,” said one of his teachers.

Yuvraj’s father arranged a horse, ‘Pakhiraj’, for him in 2024 so that he could attend school regularly. Since then, he has been riding to school every day and has become a source of attraction and inspiration to many.

“The sight of little Yuvraj trotting into the schoolyard makes heads turn in happiness and pride. After class, he rides back home, gently feeds and rests his horse, and prepares for the next day,” said another teacher.

No Roads, No Buses: Assam Boy's Unique Everyday Journey To School On Horseback (ETV Bharat)

A teacher’s concern, a parent’s solution

At first, teachers were worried about his safety, but when they saw him handling the horse himself, their fears went away. “Many children from Yuvaraj’s and other villages in the region miss school because of the lack of transport. But thanks to his father’s idea, Yuvaraj comes every day,” the teacher said.

Despite the brave and unique step by Yuvraj’s family, the school has urged the government to set up better transport and even a new school in the area so that children like Yuvaraj do not have to struggle.

Yuvraj Rabha attending morning prayers at South Pantan Tribal Middle English School. (ETV Bharat)

A dream beyond the saddle

For Yuvraj, the horse is not just a ride to school; it is a bridge to his dreams. “I want to study well and become a police officer, as I love the forces,” he said.

In his everyday journey on horseback, Yuvaraj reflects the spirit of the legendary Pakhiraj horse: unstoppable, magical, and full of promise.