Assam BJP Tightens Norms For Ticket Aspirants For Next Year's Assembly Elections

Guwahati: Getting a BJP ticket for the next year's Assembly election in Assam may not be a cakewalk for ticket aspirants.

The BJP, which will seek the people's mandate for a third consecutive term in Assam in the 2026 Assembly elections, has introduced strict scrutiny measures to verify the credentials of the ticket aspirants. "At least four surveys will be carried out in each of the constituency clandestinely. While three surveys will be carried out this year, the final one will be carried out ahead of the next year's Assembly elections," said a senior BJP leader from Assam on condition of anonymity. He further said while two of the surveys would be conducted by different organisations, one will be conducted by the BJP and the other by the RSS independently," he said, adding that the steps were taken to ensure that the BJP remains in power for the third consecutive term.

The party has already geared up its election process for the next year's assembly elections in Assam. "As per the advice of the party's central leadership, we have already asked all the ministers and MLAs to go to their respective constituencies and wind up the projects that are underway. Everyone has been instructed to ensure that all the ongoing projects are completed before the month of October," said the party leader. He hinted that the Chief Minister has also asked all the ministers and MLAs to ensure that all the beneficiary schemes are given to deserving people.

BJP had refused to give tickets to sitting Lok Sabha MPs in the last round of general elections held in 2024. "Three sitting Lok Sabha MPs from Assam had lost their tickets in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the results of the surveys conducted then did not go in their favour. The four surveys are internal ones and will be conducted by the party, the RSS and an external agency," he said adding that the results of the surveys assume utmost importance for the party as well as for the ticket aspirants.