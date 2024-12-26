Riding 64 Countries In 371 days, Biker From Assam Scripts Story Of Women Empowerment

Guwahati: The low rumbles, screeching halts, the serene countrysides, painted roads, landscaped cities and peripheral beauty were the ones to accompany Meenakshi Das in her solo bike ride. Traversing not the countryside or the bustling towns, her bike echoed across 64 countries, every single day, stretching a year and six days. As she tightened her gloves each day, her gaze fixed on the unending stretch of road ahead, her resolve to conquer the world, all by herself, strengthened even more. The dust kicked up by her Bajaj Dominar tires left behind innumerable memories, each speck celebrating her boundless freedom as much as women empowerment.

The journey that started from Guwahati on December 17, 2023, ended on December 22, 2024. "I started this journey with the aim of empowering women. Many people often say that women cannot do any work. Therefore, by traveling alone to 64 countries by bike, I have created a record and achieved victory for women in the society," says Meenakshi. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, she explained that the ride was not a smooth sail given the challenges she had to face each day.

Meenakshi Das (ETV Bharat)

"There were problems with getting a visa in some countries while the bike faced technical issues in others. I had to confront dust storms on many occasions and even met with an accident. Some helped with visa procedure, some financially, and some provided accommodation and food," she said adding that the year was spent meaningfully. However, the support of Assamese and Indian communities abroad, along with help from natives, eased her path. “Some helped with visas, others with accommodation and food. I learned a lot from this journey. It was exhilarating,” she said.

Meenakshi Das (ETV Bharat)

A passionate bike rider and fitness trainer by profession, the 41-year-old Meenakshi started her journey from Guwahati to Nepal by bike and then went to Mumbai. From Mumbai, she flew to Dubai (UAE) and began her schedule to travel to 67 countries by bike. Her solo expedition took her across continents, covering countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, England, Russia, China, Vietnam, and Singapore. Although she originally planned to visit 67 countries, security restrictions barred her from entering Oman, Iraq, and Myanmar.

What made the journey more arduous was the lack of sponsors to fund her tour. But Meenakshi remained firm and unfazed and went on with her mission. She even did not hesitate to mortgage a piece of land and relied on personal savings and donations. Despite minimal government assistance, she received Rs 1 lakh from Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa. The total cost of her journey amounted to Rs 20 lakh.

Meenakshi Das (ETV Bharat)

"I was able to complete this journey due to the help and cooperation of acquaintances. I had to mortgage my land to embark on this journey but it is gratifying," she said.

Throughout her tour, Meenakshi documented her journey through video blogs, capturing the essence of each destination. Meenakshi also spoke about the biking culture which is rapidly growing in India. She has a word of advice for those who are thrilled by speed only, "Ride with zeal but dare only when you wear helmet . Also do not forget safey gears besides following traffic rules. Refrain from being over-ambitious and super adventurous."

Meenakshi Das (ETV Bharat)

Shifting gear away from the road, Meenakshi is back to her family. Being a wife and a doting mother, she juggles between her responsibilitites with plans to hit the road again. With the new year at the doorsteps, Meenakshi says, "If I get financial assistance, I plan to reach every nook and cranny of our country on bike and spread the message that being a woman, nothing can be more liberating than empowerment. Go solo, for, it always does not take two to tango."