ETV Bharat / state

Chaos In Assam Assembly: BJP Alleged Congress Member Attacked Deputy Speaker

Guwahati: The Assam legislative assembly descended into further chaos on Monday after the ruling BJP alleged that Congress legislator Nurul Huda had attacked Deputy Speaker of the House Dr Numal Momin, which led to the adjournment of the House.

The development on Monday took place after the Opposition party MLAs alleged that they were threatened by ruling party MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi and demanded the Chair ensure the security of the legislators inside the House.

Huda, however, said that he did not attack the Deputy Speaker but only blocked the way as part of a protest demonstration. The Opposition MLAs on Monday held a protest demonstration blocking the pathways leading to the chambers of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker demanding action against the BJP legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi.

On Friday Kurmi had threatened Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi that he will break the mic of Gogoi if he disturbs Kurmi while speaking in the House. “I will break your mic if you disturb me while making my statements. I will stand near you and will not allow you to speak in the House,” Kurmi had threatened Gogoi on Friday.