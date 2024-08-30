ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Abolishes British-Era Rule Of Namaz Break On Fridays

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

The Assam Assembly has ended the British-era rule of giving a two-hour break for offering Friday Namaz during ongoing session. Every Friday, the proceedings are halted at 11:30 am for two hours for Muslim legislators to offer Namaz. From next session onwards, no such break will be given for Friday Namaz.

Guwahati: A historic decision was taken on the concluding day of the ongoing autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday. A tradition that has been going on since the days of the British era was unanimously abolished in the House.

From now on there will be no two-hour break for offering Friday Namaz during the sessions of the State Legislative Assembly. The proceedings on Fridays will be same as that of the other days and no break will be given for offering Namaz by elected representatives belonging to Muslim community. This rule will come into effect from the next session of the Assembly.

Informing about the decision MLA Biswajit Phukan said, "A rule that has been in place since the days of Syed Saadulah (the first PM of Assam province during British India rule) was dissolved in the House today. This rule will come into effect from the upcoming session of the Assembly. The issue was raised by MLA Aminul Islam in the House. The system of halting Assembly session for Friday Namaz at 11.30 am had been in place since the days of the British rule.”

He added, “No state in the country has such a system. Finally, the Assam Legislative Assembly also abolished this system which had been going on since the days of Syed Saadulah. This big decision was taken unanimously in the House. I thank the Speaker for this. Rule-11 of the Assembly Rules has been amended to abolish the break for prayers. No one has objected to this decision. “

Since British rule, there is a norm to offer a break during the session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for Muslim legislators to offer Friday Namaz. The decision to end this norm was unanimously adopted in the House today. It will be implemented from the next session.

