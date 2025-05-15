Assam's AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Detained Under NSA Over Pahalgam Remarks

Nagaon: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, Aminul Islam, who was arrested last month over his remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, has now been detained under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA). Notably, his detention came on the same day he was granted bail, police said on Thursday.

Islam, MLA from Dhing, had made controversial remarks on the terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22 and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fueling it while addressing an election campaign for panchayat polls in his constituency. He was arrested by Nagaon Police on April 24 and lodged in Nagaon Central Jail.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MLA's lawyer filed his bail application and the Nagaon district and sessions court approved it. However, immediately after this, Islam was detained under the NSA.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapnanil Deka, told ETV Bharat that MLA Aminul Islam was granted bail by court and then detained under the NSA.

It has been learnt that the MLA is presently being questioned. Police said some of his comments raised concerns amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Islam was arrested based on a case filed under relevant sections, involving acts of endangering integrity, sovereignty and unity of the country, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Nagaon Sadar police station. As per the court's order, after keeping him in the custody of Nagaon Police for five days, he was sent to jail," an official said.