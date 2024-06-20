Assam: 579 Villages Across 19 Districts In Grip Of Flood, Nearly 3 Lakh People Affected

Guwahati: Incessant rains coupled with the rising water level of rivers have worsened the flood situation in the state with many new areas submerging in the last 24 hours. Also, food and shelter problem are on a rise in some areas due to the floods.

In many places, bamboo and wooden bridges have been washed away. The administration has announced closure of educational institutions in the flood-affected districts while the administration has imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure.

As per the recent report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 19 districts of the state are in the grip of floods. These districts are namely Kamrup, South Salmara, Goalpara, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Karimganj, Udalguri, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Biswanath, Barpeta, Cachar, Baksa and Bajali.

As many as 579 villages under 48 revenue circles in these districts have been hit by floods. So far 2,96,384 people have been affected while 3,326 hectares of agricultural land are flooded.

Karimganj and Nalbari worst hit by flood:

The flood has submerged nearly 280 villages in Karimganj and 109 villages in Nalbari. Of the 2,96,384 affected people, 1,04,517 people have been hit in Karimganj district alone.

A total of 105 shelter camps and relief camps have been set up to provide shelter to the flood victims. There are currently 12,166 victims taking shelter in the flood relief camps and 10,287 in the flood relief camps. In Karimganj, the SDRF has rescued 73 people from the flood relief camps.

Central Water Commission Data:

According to the Central Water Commission, the Barak, Kapili and Kushiyara rivers are currently flowing above the danger mark. In the Barak Valley , the Barak river is flowing 0.05 metres above the danger mark at Badarpurghat in Karimganj. The Kopili river is flowing 1.13 metres above the danger mark at Kampur in Nagaon and Kushiyara is 0.62 metres above the danger mark in Karimganj.

On the other hand, Brahmaputra at Dhubri, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, Barak at Annapurna Ghat in Cachar, Kapili at Dharamtul in Morigaon, Sonkosh in Golakganj in Dhubri, Gaurang in Kokrajhar, Manah in Bongaigaon, Katakhal in Hailakandi Matijuri, Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Pagladia in Nalbari and Pagladia in Nalbari and puthimari river in Kamrup have crossed the warning marks even though all are currently flowing below the danger mark.

Rainfall to continue for next 4-5 Days:

The regional Meteorological centre at Borjhar has said that the statewide rainfall will continue for the next four to five days. The maximum temperature has dropped to 25-26 degrees Celsius in most places of the state due to incessant rains.

The maximum temperature in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur and Tezpur was in the range of 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. While the maximum temperature in Silchar and Jorhat was in the range of 25 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather forecast till June 23, light to moderate rains will continue over Assam and the northeastern states. In some areas there is a possibility of torrential rain with lightning.

In the last 24 hours, the amount of rain in different parts of the state was 123.3 mm respectively in Dhubri, 8 mm in Dibrugarh, 100.5 mm in Dudhnoi, 43 mm in Guwahati, 28 mm in Jorhat, 9 mm in Lumding, 2 mm in Lumding, 2 mm in Mangaldoi, 81 mm in Majbat, 81 mm in North Lakhimpur and 81 mm in Nalbari.

