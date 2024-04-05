Assam: 3 Drown in Brahmaputra River, 2 Bodies Recovered

Guwahati: Three youths drowned while bathing in river Brahmaputra at Sunsali in Guwahati, police said on Friday. Two bodies were fished out from the water in the afternoon while efforts are on to recover the third.

According to police, Devajit Bhuyan (17), Rahul Das (22) and Kukil Kalita (17), were friends and residents of Chandmari Amiyanagar of Guwahati. They were bathing in the river when they slipped into deep water and drowned.

Their families reported the incident at Noonmati police station following which, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed to search for the trio.

With the help of divers, bodies of Devajit and Kukil were recovered from Brahmaputra river in the afternoon. Searches are being undertaken by the SDRF personnel for Rahul's body.

Last week, a class 12 student drowned in river Brahmaputra in Guwahati. He had gone for a bath with his classmates to celebrate their performance in the final results, which were declared earlier. Suddenly, he was dragged into deep water by the fast and strong currents of the river. His friends raised an alarm and efforts were launched to rescue him. After a long search, SDRF personnel finally fished out his body from the river.