Loading...

ASP Balveer Singh's Suspension Order Revoked under Relevant IPC Sections, Says SC Advocate

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 8:16 PM IST

SC advocate says ASP Balveer Singh's suspension order revoked under relevant IPC sections

Sections 17(A) and Sections 17(B) provide for revocation of suspension order against the flawed officials, said Madhu Prakash, Supreme Court advocate. As per the FIR registered against Singh, it was alleged that he had tortured inmates, particularly young people from underprivileged and marginalised backgrounds.

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Responding to why the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Balveer Singh's suspension order was revoked, Supreme Court advocate Madhu Prakash said that high-ranking police officers when they commit an error are dealt with under Sections 17A ( a mandatory requirement for a police officer to seek prior approval from the competent authority for conducting any enquiry ) and 17B of the Indian Penal Code.

He said that the Section also provides for revocation of suspension order against the flawed officials and based on that, Singh's suspension order has been cancelled. It was alleged that the officer had tortured inmates, particularly young people from underprivileged backgrounds. When the horrific torture of the victims was made public in 2023, it was said that Singh had taken each of them into a room and used cutting pliers to extract their teeth while other police officers were holding their arms and legs. Additionally, he was accused of crushing the testicles of two detained individuals.

He and 14 other police officers, who had been charged in the four incidents, were granted bail by a Tirunelveli Court on December 15. The court granted the 15's undertaking under Section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which grants the authority to take bond for appearance, and freed them on bond, rejecting the demand that they be arrested. Four separate charges of torture in detention have been filed against the 15 suspended police officers.

In April 2023, a formal complaint was lodged against Singh under the IPC Sections 324 (causing hurt by weapons), 326 (grievous hurt by hazardous weapons), and 506/1 (punishment for criminal intimidation). The IPS officer was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More:

  1. Tamil Nadu CM Orders Suspension Of "Teeth Pulling" ASP
  2. TN: ASP Accused Of Custodial Torture; SHRC Orders Investigation

TAGGED:

Tamil NaduBalveer SinghIPCSupreme Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.