ASP Akash Rao Giripunje Killed Two Days Before His Daughter's Birthday

Raipur\Durg: Additional superintendent of police Akash Rao Giripunje, who was killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, had planned to visit his in-laws' house on June 11 to celebrate his 6-year-old daughter's birthday. He had promised his daughter that he would celebrate her birthday. But fate had something else in store. Akash reached home wrapped in the tricolour.

"My elder brother was known in the entire department as a person, who was never afraid of accepting challenges. On Monday, at around 9.30 am, I got a call from a security guard, who informed me that he was injured in an IED blast. However, I had little idea that my elder brother's injuries were going to be fatal," said Adarsh ​​Giripunje, the younger brother of the slain ASP.

He continued, "Half an hour later, at around 10 am, I got a call again from the gunman, who informed me that my elder brother was no more and two other officers were injured. My sister-in-law and her two children were at their maternal home at Bhandara in Maharashtra. I last spoke to my elder brother on Sunday night when he said he was going to Pauni in Bhandara for his daughter's birthday celebrations on June 11."

According to Adarsh, Akash had come to Raipur for a day on May 20 to celebrate his son's birthday. "We never thought it was the last time we would see him alive," Adarsh added.

The slain ASP's family consists of his parents, wife, and two children—a son of seven years and a daughter of 6 years. Akash was the second among five siblings. Recalling the bravery and service spirit of Akash Rao Giripunje, Durg Range IG Ram Gopal Garg said that he was a hardworking, fearless, and friendly officer. He served in many districts of Chhattisgarh and was always dedicated to his duties.

Paying tribute to the slain officer, Durg MP Vijay Baghel said Akash had served as SDOP in Patan area of ​​Durg district for about two years. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the deceased ASP's house in Kushalpur on Monday evening and paid tribute to him. The CM said that the officer's sacrifice will not go in vain. After the IED blast, the CM postponed his proposed visit to Rajnandgaon on Monday and chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the incident and review anti-Naxal operations.