Deserted Police Station Turns Into Useful Library For Local Youth: ASP's Noble Gesture In Telangana's Asifabad

Asifabad: Once a hotbed of Naxal activities, the Tiryani mandal located in the dense forests of Joint Adilabad district has been witnessing a steady transformation in recent times. This area was once dominated by the activities of Naxalite leaders like Mailarapu Adellu and members of the Mangi Dal, who include Varghese, Vijay, and Atram Shobhan. But it is today witnessing strong winds of change, being influenced by the power of knowledge, thanks to the devoted efforts of an IPS officer.

The Tiryani police station was abandoned after it was partially destroyed in a Maoist blast in 1995. It is now being given a new lease of life by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chittaranjan. Moved by the sight of the dilapidated structure, he decided to turn it into a library to be used by the local youth. In a gesture of goodwill, the ASP undertook this project of transforming the deserted police station into library at his own expense. He spent Rs 2 lakh to repair and renovate the abandoned building.

The ASP got the once-ruined walls of the police station repainted. Racks, chairs, drinking water facilities, toilets, and bathrooms have been newly arranged. Around 250 books on competitive exam preparation, personality development, and biographies of great personalities have been provided at the newly developed library, which is set to be inaugurated soon. It now stands a beacon of hope and learning in a region once marked by violence.

"I Know the importance of books", said Asifabad ASP Chittaranjan, who is the brain behind this project. Books make a person great and pave the way to success in their chosen fields, he said. "When I was serving in the Ministry of Defence, stationed at the Sikkim border, there were no books, magazines, or internet access. I had to travel long distances just to get reading material. That experience inspired me to create access to books here," he added.

He disclosed his plans to set up similar libraries at police stations in Lingapur, Rebbena, and Kerameri. Many of his friends have welcomed his initiative and are sending books to support these efforts. "Friends on Instagram are also responding positively," he shared.

The Tiryani police library stands as an inspiring symbol of change where bombs once exploded, the seeds of knowledge are now being sown.