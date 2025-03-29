Asia's Richest Village Plunged Into Darkness: Gujarat's Madhapar Faces Blackout After PGVCL Snaps Power Supply Over Pending Electricity Bill

Kutch: In an irony of sorts, residents at the Asia's richest village in Gujarat's Kutch had to spend five days in the dark after non-payment of power bills worth Rs 65.5 lakh prompted the Paschim Gujarat Vij Corporation Limited to snap the power supply to the village streetlights.
While the PDGVCL has restored the power connection to Madhapar Junavas Gram Panchayat in Bhuj taluka after partial payment of the bill by the current sarpanch, villagers blame the previous village heads for the accumulation of the power dues.
Madhapar Sarpanch Gangaben Maheshwari said that the PGVCL recently snapped power connection to the village streetlights due to non-payment of Rs 65.5 lakh power bill pending since 2011. The power discom restored the power connection after payment of Rs 10 lakh, Maheswari said.
Locals in Madhapar blamed the previous sarpanches for the accumulation of the power dues. Had the village heads been vigilant in paying the electricity bill every year, then the recent situation wherein they had to face a blackout for five days would not have arisen, they said.
Current Sarpanch Maheshwari, who took charge in 2022, said that the previous village heads had incurred bills worth Rs 55 lakh, on which Rs 29 lakh had been charged as interest. Since assuming the charge, Maheshwari said that he has been paying the power dues in installments.
Maheshwari said that the income of the Panchayat depends entirely on taxes, which are being paid less in recent times leading to dwindling resources.
Richest Village Of Asia
Significantly, Madhapar holds the distinction of being Asia's richest village with villagers holding Rs 7000 crore in fixed deposits, according to an August, 2024 report.
As per the report, Madhapar boasts of as many as 17 banks including renowned public and private sector banks including the SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC bank.
Although the majority of the residents are settled abroad, they have been parking their earnings in local banks back home in Madhapar.
