Asia's Richest Village Plunged Into Darkness: Gujarat's Madhapar Faces Blackout After PGVCL Snaps Power Supply Over Pending Electricity Bill

Due to non-payment of PGVCL's electricity bill, the street lights remained off for five days in Madhapar Junavas Gram Panchayat of Bhuj taluka. ( ETV Bharat )

Kutch: In an irony of sorts, residents at the Asia's richest village in Gujarat's Kutch had to spend five days in the dark after non-payment of power bills worth Rs 65.5 lakh prompted the Paschim Gujarat Vij Corporation Limited to snap the power supply to the village streetlights.

While the PDGVCL has restored the power connection to Madhapar Junavas Gram Panchayat in Bhuj taluka after partial payment of the bill by the current sarpanch, villagers blame the previous village heads for the accumulation of the power dues.

Madhapar Sarpanch Gangaben Maheshwari said that the PGVCL recently snapped power connection to the village streetlights due to non-payment of Rs 65.5 lakh power bill pending since 2011. The power discom restored the power connection after payment of Rs 10 lakh, Maheswari said.

Locals in Madhapar blamed the previous sarpanches for the accumulation of the power dues. Had the village heads been vigilant in paying the electricity bill every year, then the recent situation wherein they had to face a blackout for five days would not have arisen, they said.