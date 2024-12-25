Asia’s Second Largest Church In Chhattisgarh Witnesses Subdued Christmas Celebrations Due To Manipur Violence

Jashpur: As the Christian community celebrates Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the iconic Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar - Asia’s second-largest church in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur witnessed subdued celebrations due to the Manipur violence.
The grand church, 50 km from Jashpur town, stands as a marvel of architecture and faith. Built entirely on a single beam, this monumental structure features seven roofs and seven doors, symbolic of biblical significance. The Church can accommodate up to 10,000 devotees, making it a central attraction during Christmas.
Christmas preparations
Preparations for Christmas at this church start a month before the festivities. This year too, the preparations began well in advance, with 15-16 nearby villages assigned the task of creating nativity tableaux. These displays, presented on Christmas night, serve as a major attraction for visitors and also carry messages for society.
Special Prayers
By the afternoon of December 24, Christians began arriving at churches across the district for special prayers and celebrations of Christ’s birth, according to their belief. At the Maha Girja Ghar, a grand manger was set up outside the main entrance.
How Christmas Is Celebrated Here
Christmas at the Queen of Rosary Maha Girja Ghar is led by Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of the Jashpur Diocese. A group of priests conducts prayers and rituals, starting an hour before the symbolic arrival of Jesus. Once the arrival is marked, the infant Jesus is placed in the manger. Multiple smaller mangers are also set up in the open areas around the church.
Symbol of faith and unity
Despite the toned-down celebrations, Kunkuri remains a symbol of unity and faith. As devotees exchanged warm greetings under the star-lit sky, the spirit of Christmas brought everyone closer. For many, this grand church is not just a place of worship—it’s a testament to the enduring power of love and togetherness.
