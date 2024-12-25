ETV Bharat / state

Asia’s Second Largest Church In Chhattisgarh Witnesses Subdued Christmas Celebrations Due To Manipur Violence

The grand church, 50 km from Jashpur town, stands as a marvel of architecture and faith. Built entirely on a single beam, this monumental structure features seven roofs and seven doors, symbolic of biblical significance. The Church can accommodate up to 10,000 devotees, making it a central attraction during Christmas.

Jashpur: As the Christian community celebrates Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the iconic Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar - Asia’s second-largest church in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur witnessed subdued celebrations due to the Manipur violence.

A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

The grandeur of the church during Christmas is unparalleled. Devotees from across India and even abroad gather here, drawn by the serene prayers, melodious carols, and the iconic nativity scenes, including the central lobby where the birth of Jesus is re-enacted.Construction of the Maha Girja Ghar started in 1962 which spanned 17 years, with tribal workers completing the project in 1979. Its design is rooted in biblical principles, and the church was inaugurated in 1982. Today, it serves as a spiritual hub for over 2,00,000 followers in the district. Being the second largest church in Asia, the Christmas festival is always a special and unique occasion.This year, no grand events were organised at the Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar in light of the violence in Manipur. The church chose to observe Christmas with simplicity, redirecting the saved resources toward financial aid and rehabilitation of those affected. Traditional Christmas gatherings were held inside and outside the church, while similar prayer services were arranged across different villages, homes, and other churches in the district.

Christmas preparations

Preparations for Christmas at this church start a month before the festivities. This year too, the preparations began well in advance, with 15-16 nearby villages assigned the task of creating nativity tableaux. These displays, presented on Christmas night, serve as a major attraction for visitors and also carry messages for society.

Special Prayers

By the afternoon of December 24, Christians began arriving at churches across the district for special prayers and celebrations of Christ’s birth, according to their belief. At the Maha Girja Ghar, a grand manger was set up outside the main entrance.

How Christmas Is Celebrated Here

Christmas at the Queen of Rosary Maha Girja Ghar is led by Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of the Jashpur Diocese. A group of priests conducts prayers and rituals, starting an hour before the symbolic arrival of Jesus. Once the arrival is marked, the infant Jesus is placed in the manger. Multiple smaller mangers are also set up in the open areas around the church.

Symbol of faith and unity

Despite the toned-down celebrations, Kunkuri remains a symbol of unity and faith. As devotees exchanged warm greetings under the star-lit sky, the spirit of Christmas brought everyone closer. For many, this grand church is not just a place of worship—it’s a testament to the enduring power of love and togetherness.