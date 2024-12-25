ETV Bharat / state

Asia’s Second Largest Church In Chhattisgarh Witnesses Subdued Christmas Celebrations Due To Manipur Violence

The Maha Girja Ghar in Kunkuri draws thousands for Christmas, showcasing stunning architecture and a message of peace and harmony.

Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 seconds ago

Jashpur: As the Christian community celebrates Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the iconic Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar - Asia’s second-largest church in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur witnessed subdued celebrations due to the Manipur violence.

The grand church, 50 km from Jashpur town, stands as a marvel of architecture and faith. Built entirely on a single beam, this monumental structure features seven roofs and seven doors, symbolic of biblical significance. The Church can accommodate up to 10,000 devotees, making it a central attraction during Christmas.

A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
The grandeur of the church during Christmas is unparalleled. Devotees from across India and even abroad gather here, drawn by the serene prayers, melodious carols, and the iconic nativity scenes, including the central lobby where the birth of Jesus is re-enacted.Construction Of The 2nd Largest Church Of AsiaConstruction of the Maha Girja Ghar started in 1962 which spanned 17 years, with tribal workers completing the project in 1979. Its design is rooted in biblical principles, and the church was inaugurated in 1982. Today, it serves as a spiritual hub for over 2,00,000 followers in the district. Being the second largest church in Asia, the Christmas festival is always a special and unique occasion.Austere Celebrations Due to Manipur ViolenceThis year, no grand events were organised at the Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar in light of the violence in Manipur. The church chose to observe Christmas with simplicity, redirecting the saved resources toward financial aid and rehabilitation of those affected. Traditional Christmas gatherings were held inside and outside the church, while similar prayer services were arranged across different villages, homes, and other churches in the district.
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Christmas preparations
Preparations for Christmas at this church start a month before the festivities. This year too, the preparations began well in advance, with 15-16 nearby villages assigned the task of creating nativity tableaux. These displays, presented on Christmas night, serve as a major attraction for visitors and also carry messages for society.

Special Prayers
By the afternoon of December 24, Christians began arriving at churches across the district for special prayers and celebrations of Christ’s birth, according to their belief. At the Maha Girja Ghar, a grand manger was set up outside the main entrance.

A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

How Christmas Is Celebrated Here
Christmas at the Queen of Rosary Maha Girja Ghar is led by Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of the Jashpur Diocese. A group of priests conducts prayers and rituals, starting an hour before the symbolic arrival of Jesus. Once the arrival is marked, the infant Jesus is placed in the manger. Multiple smaller mangers are also set up in the open areas around the church.

Symbol of faith and unity
Despite the toned-down celebrations, Kunkuri remains a symbol of unity and faith. As devotees exchanged warm greetings under the star-lit sky, the spirit of Christmas brought everyone closer. For many, this grand church is not just a place of worship—it’s a testament to the enduring power of love and togetherness.

Read more:

  1. Bengaluru Christmas Celebrations: 2025, A Year Of Hope For Poor, Needy, Deprived, Says Archbishop Peter Machado
  2. Christmas Celebrations Across India: Churches Glow With Festivity And Prayers

Jashpur: As the Christian community celebrates Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the iconic Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar - Asia’s second-largest church in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur witnessed subdued celebrations due to the Manipur violence.

The grand church, 50 km from Jashpur town, stands as a marvel of architecture and faith. Built entirely on a single beam, this monumental structure features seven roofs and seven doors, symbolic of biblical significance. The Church can accommodate up to 10,000 devotees, making it a central attraction during Christmas.

A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
The grandeur of the church during Christmas is unparalleled. Devotees from across India and even abroad gather here, drawn by the serene prayers, melodious carols, and the iconic nativity scenes, including the central lobby where the birth of Jesus is re-enacted.Construction Of The 2nd Largest Church Of AsiaConstruction of the Maha Girja Ghar started in 1962 which spanned 17 years, with tribal workers completing the project in 1979. Its design is rooted in biblical principles, and the church was inaugurated in 1982. Today, it serves as a spiritual hub for over 2,00,000 followers in the district. Being the second largest church in Asia, the Christmas festival is always a special and unique occasion.Austere Celebrations Due to Manipur ViolenceThis year, no grand events were organised at the Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar in light of the violence in Manipur. The church chose to observe Christmas with simplicity, redirecting the saved resources toward financial aid and rehabilitation of those affected. Traditional Christmas gatherings were held inside and outside the church, while similar prayer services were arranged across different villages, homes, and other churches in the district.
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Christmas preparations
Preparations for Christmas at this church start a month before the festivities. This year too, the preparations began well in advance, with 15-16 nearby villages assigned the task of creating nativity tableaux. These displays, presented on Christmas night, serve as a major attraction for visitors and also carry messages for society.

Special Prayers
By the afternoon of December 24, Christians began arriving at churches across the district for special prayers and celebrations of Christ’s birth, according to their belief. At the Maha Girja Ghar, a grand manger was set up outside the main entrance.

A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
A view of Asia Second Largest Kunkuri Maha Girja Ghar Church In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

How Christmas Is Celebrated Here
Christmas at the Queen of Rosary Maha Girja Ghar is led by Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of the Jashpur Diocese. A group of priests conducts prayers and rituals, starting an hour before the symbolic arrival of Jesus. Once the arrival is marked, the infant Jesus is placed in the manger. Multiple smaller mangers are also set up in the open areas around the church.

Symbol of faith and unity
Despite the toned-down celebrations, Kunkuri remains a symbol of unity and faith. As devotees exchanged warm greetings under the star-lit sky, the spirit of Christmas brought everyone closer. For many, this grand church is not just a place of worship—it’s a testament to the enduring power of love and togetherness.

Read more:

  1. Bengaluru Christmas Celebrations: 2025, A Year Of Hope For Poor, Needy, Deprived, Says Archbishop Peter Machado
  2. Christmas Celebrations Across India: Churches Glow With Festivity And Prayers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MERRY CHRISTMAS WISHESMAHA GIRJA GHAR CHHATTISGARHCHRISTMASMANIPUR VIOLENCEMAHA GIRJA GHAR CHRISTMAS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.