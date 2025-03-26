Srinagar: Nestled at the foothills of picturesque Zabarwan Mountains and overlooking the serene Dal Lake, Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir is ready to welcome visitors as it opens its gates today (March 26).

With 15 lakh tulips in full bloom, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar promises a breathtaking floral spectacle for tourists from around the world. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to inaugurate the garden at 2 pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the arrival of spring in the Kashmir Valley.

Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens In Kashmir Today With 15 Lakh Blooms, Visitors Can Book Tickets Online (ANI)

"Witness 1.5 million (15 lakh) tulips in full bloom at Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden! CM Omar Abdullah is going to inaugurate the Tulip Show 2025 today at 2 pm, marking the arrival of spring in the most spectacular way," a tweet by JK Information Department announced.

The garden has witnessed an all-time high of 4,65,000 visitors last year since its establishment in 2007. In 2023, the garden welcomed 3,65,000 visitors. Officials are optimistic about breaking the record again during this season.

“We have planted the tulip bulbs in phases to extend the blooming period and allow visitors to enjoy the garden for a longer time,” said Javid Masood, the garden in-charge. In addition to the mesmerizing tulips, the 55-hectare garden will feature a variety of spring blooms such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens.

Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens In Kashmir Today With 15 Lakh Blooms, Visitors Can Book Tickets Online (ANI)

Meanwhile, to accommodate the anticipated surge, authorities have enhanced parking facilities and have introduced online ticketing system and QR code-based booking facilities at key locations, including the Srinagar Airport and the Tourist Reception Centre.

Floriculture Director Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather said the move aims to reduce congestion and manage crowds more effectively. “We have also partnered with tourism departments of several countries, allowing travelers to book tickets through their websites,” Rather said.

Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens In Kashmir Today With 15 Lakh Blooms, Visitors Can Book Tickets Online (ANI)

“For the first time, we are offering both online and physical ticket options, and within the next two to three years, the entire process will be digitalized.” To further ease the influx of visitors, tickets are now available at select hotels. “Our goal is to ensure that only those with valid tickets visit the garden, which will help manage the rush and minimize traffic congestion,” Rather added.

Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens In Kashmir Today With 15 Lakh Blooms, Visitors Can Book Tickets Online (ANI)

Authorities are hopeful that this year’s numbers will exceed last year’s record, as the garden opens during the concluding days of Ramadan. “Last year, the garden was inaugurated with 15 days of Ramadan remaining, but this time, with the timing aligned closer to Eid, we expect the footfall to cross the 4.5 lakh mark,” Rather said.