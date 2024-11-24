ASI Hands Over GPR Report To Jagannath Temple Authorities; To Begin Ratna Bhandar Repair Soon

Puri: Repair and restoration work of Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar in Puri will begin soon. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted the GPR-GPS survey report of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of the Shree Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) authorities.

Hyderabad-based NGRI (National Geophysical Research Institute) assisted the ASI in preparing the report of the GPR-GPS survey of the 12th century shrine’s Ratna Bhandar or treasury. After receiving the technical report, the 'ASI authorities have been requested by the temple administration to immediately take up the repair, maintenance, and preservation work of the entire ‘Ratna Bhandar’ .

Jagannath Temple chief administrator Arvind Padhi said that the temple administration is going to cooperate with the ASI in this regard. He said the temple administration has always been watchful about the structural stability and security of the temple. “Since the technical report has been received, the temple administration has requested the ASI authorities to immediately take up the repair, maintenance and conservation work of the entire Ratna Bhandar. The temple administration will extend all its cooperation in this important work,” he added.

Padhi, however, remained tightlipped over the GPR report. According to him, it is not possible to say anything about the GPR report of Ratna Bhandar. It will be evaluated in total while having a 45-page report. However, ASI has been asked to inform the temple management about the repairment action plan, he added.

There are no secret rooms

The initial data of the report suggests that there are no such hidden or secret rooms in the Ratna bhandar. All details will be known after analysing the full report. Sources said the technical report of ASI found some flaws in the floor and walls and suggested repair work.