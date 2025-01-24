ASI Team Stumbles Upon Lord Ram, Sita-Inscribed Coins In Sambhal

Sambhal: Locals of Allipur village of Sambhal tehsil area of Uttar Pradesh informed a team of Archaeological Survey Of India on Wednesday that they got coins which are believed to be 300 to 400 years old and have figures of Lord Ram and Sita engraved on them.

The archaeologists during the drive, carried out to find pilgrimage sites in the district, also found the tomb of Guru Amar, who is considered to be a contemporary of Prithviraj Chauhan. They also recovered British-era coins from near this historical site, which has been protected by the ASI since 1920.

Sambhal is known as a pilgrimage city as well as a historical city. The pilgrimage site of the 'Satya Yug era', considered the first and best of the four yugas (world ages) in the Yuga Cycle, is also a historical site. The Sambhal district administration is working towards preserving all the pilgrimage sites and historical heritages here, which are on the verge of extinction. Authorities are also working on preserving the ASI-protected sites.

Inspection of Amarpati Kheda

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India upon reaching Allipur village of Sambhal tehsil area, inspected Amarpati Kheda here. This site has been under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India since 1920. When the ASI team reached the village, the villagers gathered and told the ASI team that they had been finding ancient coins there from time to time. However, the villagers did not give the coins to the team. After this, Sadar SDM Vandana Mishra reached there on Thursday and the SDM inspected this ASI-protected area here.

Meanwhile, the villagers present here claimed in front of the SDM that they had found many ancient coins and a pitcher there. The SDM took these coins and the pitcher into administration's possession. SDM Vandana Mishra said, "The ASI team visited the spot on Wednesday and identified that site with the name of Amarpati Kheda. Locals people said kept 300 to 400 years old coins with them," Mishra said. She said people there told her that old tombs exist here, which are in the records of ASI.