ASI Team Reaches Sambhal Mosque For Survey On Allahabad HC Order

Sambhal: A three-member team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh for survey on Thursday following the Allahabad High Court directive.

Earlier in the day, the court had ordered that any painting or whitewashing of the mosque should be carried out under the supervision of a three-member committee. It asked the committee to inspect the premises to ensure that the work does not cause any structural damage. The ASI has been asked to submit its report by 10 am on Friday.

The mosque committee had approached the high court seeking permission for painting or whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid ahead of Ramzan. The court is likely to announce its decision on February 28.

The ASI team reached Shahi Jama Masjid at around 4:30 pm today. Barricades had been set up around the mosque for security reasons and Rapid Response Force (RRF) and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were deployed along with local police.

ASI team arrives at Sambhal mosque amid tight security (ETV Bharat)

The ASI team included joint director Madan Singh Chauhan, directors Zulfikar Ali and Vinod Singh Rawat and superintendent archaeologist Meerut circle.

During the hearing ASI sought security, citing potential security threats. ASI lawyer Manoj Kumar Singh told court that the Intezamia committee has not allowed officials to enter the mosque, so it can't be ascertained whether its walls need to be whitewashed or painted or not.

He said during Ramzan, permission for whitewashing and additional lighting work in the mosque can be considered and the Intezamia Committee of the mosque will have to bear the expenses.

However, the Hindu side opposed the mosque committee's plea of whitewashing or painting. Advocate Harishankar Jain apprehended that artifacts and symbols of the Hindu temple will be destroyed on the pretext of whitewashing.

After the hearing, the court said that it is necessary to address the apprehensions of the Hindu side as well as to see that during Ramzan members of the community can follow religious activities without any hindrance. Therefore, it should be ensured that the whitewashing is done in such a way that there is no hindrance in religious activities.

The mosque has been in the centre of controversy since November 2024 when a court-ordered ASI survey triggered protests and clashes in the district. The survey was ordered after a petition was filed claiming that the mosque was built on a Harihar temple, which Babar had demolished in 1529.

The court appointed Ramesh Singh Raghav as advocate commissioner. The ASI team had gone to the mosque at 4 pm on the same day and conducted a survey for two hours. When the team again reached the mosque on November 24, a large number of people gathered outside. They pelted stones and clashed with police personnel. Four people died due to bullet injuries during the violence.