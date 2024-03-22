ASI Begins Survey of Disputed 'Bhojshala' in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Dhar: Following court orders, the Archaeological Survey of India on Friday March 22 began the much anticipated survey of the 'Bhojshala' which the Hindus believe is a temple and Muslims the 'Kamal Maula mosque' in tribal dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that the ASI team has begun the survey of the Bhojshala adding that the necessary logistical support has been provided to the ASI team. Besides, adequate security arrangements have been put in place to deal with a possible law and order situation.

The survey comes according to the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which on March 11, directed the ASI to carry out a scientific survey of the disputed site within six weeks. The directions were issued over a plea demanding a permanent solution with regard to the disputed site.

Hindus believe that the medieval-era monument is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) while the Muslim community says the site is the 'Kamal Maula Mosque'.

Interestingly, the ASI had on April 7, 2003, allowed Hindus to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

The dispute had also escalated during the British era. It is said that the then Viceroy, Lord Curzon toured Dhar during which he had approved Rs 50,000 for the maintenance of the Bhojshala.

Later, a survey was also done of the site and subsequently, in 1951, Dhar Bhojshala/ Kamal Maula mosque was declared a national monument.