ASI, SJTA To Undertake Joint Initiatives To Preserve Puri Jagannath Temple's Architectural Heritage

SJTA in Puri and the ASI have agreed to undertake collaborative initiatives to preserve the 12th-century shrine’s architectural heritage and structural integrity.

ASI, SJTA To Undertake Joint Initiatives To Preserve Puri Jagannath Temple's Architectural Heritage
Jagannath Temple In Puri (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 25, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri and the Archaeological Survey of India have agreed to undertake collaborative initiatives to preserve the 12th-century shrine’s architectural heritage and structural integrity, officials said.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and ASI Director General Yaduvendra Singh Rawat on Saturday held discussions on the conservation efforts for the Puri Jagannath temple, they said.

“The meeting focused on efforts to preserve the temple's architectural heritage, structural integrity and cultural significance,” a release issued by the SJTA said. Both ASI and SJTA emphasised the importance of their partnership in safeguarding the iconic religious and cultural landmark, it said.

"I had a productive meeting with the Director General of the ASI and his high-level team. We discussed in detail some of the ongoing and future conservation initiatives for Shree Jagannatha Temple," Padhee said in a post on X.

The meeting also focused on critical restoration work to be taken up in the ‘Garbha Griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) during the upcoming Ratha Yatra from June 27.

Deliberations were held on the remaining conservation and repair work of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (temple treasury), and early completion of the ramp system for facilitating aged and specially abled devotees.

Provision for air-conditioning in the ‘Nata Mandapa’ (dance hall), facade lighting of the temple and conservation work at the ‘Jagamohana’ (assembly hall) also featured in the discussions, the release said.

“The proposal for installing lightning arresters on subsidiary temples in the main complex was also taken up for discussion,” it added.

