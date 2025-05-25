ETV Bharat / state

ASI, SJTA To Undertake Joint Initiatives To Preserve Puri Jagannath Temple's Architectural Heritage

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri and the Archaeological Survey of India have agreed to undertake collaborative initiatives to preserve the 12th-century shrine’s architectural heritage and structural integrity, officials said.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and ASI Director General Yaduvendra Singh Rawat on Saturday held discussions on the conservation efforts for the Puri Jagannath temple, they said.

“The meeting focused on efforts to preserve the temple's architectural heritage, structural integrity and cultural significance,” a release issued by the SJTA said. Both ASI and SJTA emphasised the importance of their partnership in safeguarding the iconic religious and cultural landmark, it said.

"I had a productive meeting with the Director General of the ASI and his high-level team. We discussed in detail some of the ongoing and future conservation initiatives for Shree Jagannatha Temple," Padhee said in a post on X.