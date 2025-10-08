ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Police ASI Recovered In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, Probe On

ASI Sheshnath Choubey's body was found by his colleagues in his official residence at Chilfi police station.

The recovery of the body of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sheshnath Choubey, posted in Chilfi police station at Kawardha has created a stir in Chhattisgarh Police.
File photo of ASI Sheshnath Choubey (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025

Choubey's body was found in his government residence on the police station premises on Tuesday evening. Police said Choubey had left for his residence after his shift got over on Monday night. When he did not arrive on duty the next day, his colleagues called him. However, as Choubey did not respond, a few personnel rushed to his official residence.

The personnel broke open the door of the house and found his body. "Choubey's family has been informed and the body sent for postmortem," said Krishna Kumar Chandrakar, DSP, Kawardha

Chandrakar said the door of Choubey's residence was locked from inside. The news of the discovery of the ASI's body caused a stir in the police department. The incident was immediately reported to senior police officers who rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Choubey was 53 years old and hailed from Rajnandgaon district. His body will be cremated today after the arrival of his family members, said police.

It has not yet been ascertained whether Choubey died by suicide. However, police are investigating the case from all angles, said Chandrakar. He said the report of the postmortem is awaited.

