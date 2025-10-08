ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Police ASI Recovered In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, Probe On

Kabirdham: The recovery of the body of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sheshnath Choubey, posted in Chilfi police station at Kawardha has created a stir in Chhattisgarh Police.

Choubey's body was found in his government residence on the police station premises on Tuesday evening. Police said Choubey had left for his residence after his shift got over on Monday night. When he did not arrive on duty the next day, his colleagues called him. However, as Choubey did not respond, a few personnel rushed to his official residence.

The personnel broke open the door of the house and found his body. "Choubey's family has been informed and the body sent for postmortem," said Krishna Kumar Chandrakar, DSP, Kawardha