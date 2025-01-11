ETV Bharat / state

ASI Protected Buildings In Sambhal To be Measured, Illegal Encroachments Removed: DM

Sambhal: District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajender Pensiya has said all buildings protected by the Archaeological Survey of India in the district will be measured and illegal encroachments if any removed.

Pensiya said people encroaching upon ASI protected buildings in the district will be issued notice and action taken to remove the encroachments. He said developing Sambhal as a tourist destination is the priority of the administration. Apart from 68 pilgrimage cites and 19 wells, there are eight historical buildings protected by ASI in the district. There are several heritage buildings in the district which have been encroached upon. But now the district administration has started a drive to clear such buildings of illegal encroachment.

On December 14 last year, the doors of Kartik Mahadev temple, which was closed for 46 years, were opened. Pensiya said a drive to identify illegal occupation of land has started in the district. This apart, digging of wells and reservoirs has also been started. Process is underway to remove illegal encroachment on Rani Ki Bawdi in Chandausi.

Pensiya said the process to ascertain illegal occupation of land of ASI protected Chandreshwar Mahadev temple has started. Further action will be taken on the basis of written documents. At present, investigation is on, he said. Locals had alleged around 80 bighas of land and it is being investigated. The DM said ASI has been told to mark the properties which are under its protection. The measurement of the buildings will be done as per the revenue records and illegal encroachments if any removed.